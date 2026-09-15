Joe Biden, 83, Seen in Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley — After Ex-Prez Gave 'Personal' Update on Cancer Battle

Ashley shared a sweet snapshot of her smiling father relaxing in his favorite white chair at the family's Delaware home in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 14.

In the selfie, the former president looked relaxed in a blue polo shirt and khaki pants while clutching a TV remote in his left hand. Ashley appeared equally cheerful, flashing a wide grin in a red tank top as the father-daughter duo soaked up the final warm days of summer with the back door thrown wide open onto the home's sprawling covered porch.

Joe sat in the same chair, wearing a nearly identical shirt, in a picture Ashley posted on August 31, captioned, "Dog Days Of Summer 2026." In it, he had a stack of papers nearby that appeared to be the presidential memoir he's been working on that is due out in November.