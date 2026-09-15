Joe Biden, 83, Seen in Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley — After Ex-Prez Gave 'Personal' Update on Cancer Battle
Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Ashley Biden has shared a rare photo with her father, former President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The nation's 46th president, 83, has remained fairly reclusive ever since he was diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 cancer in May 2025, but Ashley, 45, has proven her Instagram page is the best place to go to find updates on how her ailing dad is doing.
Happy At Home in Delaware
Ashley shared a sweet snapshot of her smiling father relaxing in his favorite white chair at the family's Delaware home in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 14.
In the selfie, the former president looked relaxed in a blue polo shirt and khaki pants while clutching a TV remote in his left hand. Ashley appeared equally cheerful, flashing a wide grin in a red tank top as the father-daughter duo soaked up the final warm days of summer with the back door thrown wide open onto the home's sprawling covered porch.
Joe sat in the same chair, wearing a nearly identical shirt, in a picture Ashley posted on August 31, captioned, "Dog Days Of Summer 2026." In it, he had a stack of papers nearby that appeared to be the presidential memoir he's been working on that is due out in November.
Joe Biden Gives Rare Cancer Update
Joe provided a rare update on his cancer treatment in a September 9 post on X marking Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
"I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me," the former Commander-in-Chief shared.
"Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir," he added about his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, due out on November 17.
Jill Biden Reveals Husband's Cancer Has 'Slowed Him Down'
While Joe has appeared cheerful and upbeat in the snapshots Ashley has shared, her mother, Jill Biden, has been far more candid about the longtime Delaware senator's health battle as he continues to fight an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.
The former first lady offered a sobering glimpse into her husband's health crisis during an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, revealing doctors have told her Joe "probably won't die of cancer. It'll be something else," even though he will need to remain on medications with "difficult" side effects "forever."
"Stage 4 cancer really slows you down," Jill confided to Lima. "He just doesn’t ever get up and say, 'God, I feel great today.' It’s a big change because he was always, like, a ton of energy and strong. I think the combination of everything has taken its toll."
The former educator added about how she and her husband are viewing his cancer battle, "Let's make this a positive journey. I mean, not a negative journey, because how can you live with that every day? You can't. It's too heavy. It's too dark."
Joe Biden Made Rare Public Appearance at 9/11 25th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony
Joe's son Hunter Biden also shared a blunt reminder about his dad's health crisis, revealing that the disease has been "very painful" and "very debilitating in many respects" for his father in an August 7 interview.
However, the former first son noted that "He's still doing his thing. He so believes in this country."
Joe's public appearances have become increasingly rare, but he recently stepped back into the spotlight for the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, joining fellow former presidents at the solemn Ground Zero memorial in New York City on September 11.
He also made a high-profile appearance alongside Jill in June for the star-studded grand opening of former President Barack Obama's Presidential Center in Chicago, where Obama publicly thanked his former vice president for their eight years together in the White House.