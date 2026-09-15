Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden, 83, Seen in Rare Photo With Daughter Ashley — After Ex-Prez Gave 'Personal' Update on Cancer Battle

Photo of Joe and Ashley Biden
Source: MEGA

Ashely Biden shared a sweet selfie with her ailing father Joe Biden.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 15 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ashley Biden has shared a rare photo with her father, former President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The nation's 46th president, 83, has remained fairly reclusive ever since he was diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 cancer in May 2025, but Ashley, 45, has proven her Instagram page is the best place to go to find updates on how her ailing dad is doing.

Article continues below advertisement

Happy At Home in Delaware

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Joe and Ashley Biden
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/Instagram

Ashley Biden shared a photo of her father on Instagram.

Ashley shared a sweet snapshot of her smiling father relaxing in his favorite white chair at the family's Delaware home in a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 14.

In the selfie, the former president looked relaxed in a blue polo shirt and khaki pants while clutching a TV remote in his left hand. Ashley appeared equally cheerful, flashing a wide grin in a red tank top as the father-daughter duo soaked up the final warm days of summer with the back door thrown wide open onto the home's sprawling covered porch.

Joe sat in the same chair, wearing a nearly identical shirt, in a picture Ashley posted on August 31, captioned, "Dog Days Of Summer 2026." In it, he had a stack of papers nearby that appeared to be the presidential memoir he's been working on that is due out in November.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden Gives Rare Cancer Update

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden revealed the radiation treatment he received in the fall of 2025 'worked as intended.'

Joe provided a rare update on his cancer treatment in a September 9 post on X marking Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

"I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me," the former Commander-in-Chief shared.

"Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir," he added about his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, due out on November 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Jill Biden Reveals Husband's Cancer Has 'Slowed Him Down'

photo of Joe Biden
Source: Jamie Kern Lima/YouTube

Jill Biden revealed that husband Joe will need to remain on 'difficult' medications for the rest of his life.

While Joe has appeared cheerful and upbeat in the snapshots Ashley has shared, her mother, Jill Biden, has been far more candid about the longtime Delaware senator's health battle as he continues to fight an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

The former first lady offered a sobering glimpse into her husband's health crisis during an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, revealing doctors have told her Joe "probably won't die of cancer. It'll be something else," even though he will need to remain on medications with "difficult" side effects "forever."

"Stage 4 cancer really slows you down," Jill confided to Lima. "He just doesn’t ever get up and say, 'God, I feel great today.' It’s a big change because he was always, like, a ton of energy and strong. I think the combination of everything has taken its toll."

The former educator added about how she and her husband are viewing his cancer battle, "Let's make this a positive journey. I mean, not a negative journey, because how can you live with that every day? You can't. It's too heavy. It's too dark."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
President Donald Trump, Internal Revenue Service

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Smacked Down in $1.7Billion IRS 'Weaponization' Fight — as Judge Refuses to Halt Sanctions Over 'Bad Faith' Court Case

donald trump shooter thomas crooks day of the jackal frederick forsyth

Trump's Would-Be Assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks' Cremation Paid for by Mysterious 'Anonymous Donor' Days After Deadly Butler Rally Shooting

Joe Biden Made Rare Public Appearance at 9/11 25th Anniversary Memorial Ceremony

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden looked deeply emotional at the Ground Zero ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11,

Joe's son Hunter Biden also shared a blunt reminder about his dad's health crisis, revealing that the disease has been "very painful" and "very debilitating in many respects" for his father in an August 7 interview.

However, the former first son noted that "He's still doing his thing. He so believes in this country."

Joe's public appearances have become increasingly rare, but he recently stepped back into the spotlight for the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, joining fellow former presidents at the solemn Ground Zero memorial in New York City on September 11.

He also made a high-profile appearance alongside Jill in June for the star-studded grand opening of former President Barack Obama's Presidential Center in Chicago, where Obama publicly thanked his former vice president for their eight years together in the White House.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.