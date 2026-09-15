EXCLUSIVE: Trump Smacked Down in $1.7Billion IRS 'Weaponization' Fight — as Judge Refuses to Halt Sanctions Over 'Bad Faith' Court Case

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the controversy stems from a lawsuit the president and his family filed against the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department in January 2026. The case took a dramatic turn months later when the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed it with prejudice.

That same day, the Justice Department announced what it described as a "settlement" and published an agreement containing a staggering provision: the creation of a $1.776billion Anti-Weaponization Fund intended to compensate people who claimed they had suffered from government "weaponization and lawfare."

Judge Williams later scrutinized whether Trump and the government agencies he sued had ever actually been opposing parties in the traditional legal sense.