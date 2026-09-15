EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Sparks Security Alert With UK Life Update Videos

The family's precise location was not disclosed, but the footage provides the first glimpse of their surroundings since they left their $29million Montecito mansion for the Cotswolds.

A source familiar with the situation told us: "Any time recognizable public figures post footage containing countryside, trails or other environmental details, there is the possibility that people online will start trying to work out where it was filmed.

"Harry and Meghan have been extremely protective of their children's privacy and security, so inevitably there will be concern about people scrutinizing these videos for clues. Nothing in the footage confirms their exact location, but online speculation can take on a life of its own, and there has been a major security alert over the clips among their inner circle."