EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Sparks Security Alert With UK Life Update Videos
Sept. 15 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has sparked fresh security concerns after posting intimate videos of her family's new British life, as they could encourage online attempts to identify where she and Prince Harry are staying, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 45, shared seven Instagram clips showing her husband Harry, 41, and their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, enjoying countryside walks, cycling and fishing following their move from California last month.
Family Video Triggers Major Security Alert
The family's precise location was not disclosed, but the footage provides the first glimpse of their surroundings since they left their $29million Montecito mansion for the Cotswolds.
A source familiar with the situation told us: "Any time recognizable public figures post footage containing countryside, trails or other environmental details, there is the possibility that people online will start trying to work out where it was filmed.
"Harry and Meghan have been extremely protective of their children's privacy and security, so inevitably there will be concern about people scrutinizing these videos for clues. Nothing in the footage confirms their exact location, but online speculation can take on a life of its own, and there has been a major security alert over the clips among their inner circle."
Country Walk and Children Cycling in New British Home
Markle's montage, accompanied by Wham!'s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, included a Union Jack and heart emoji.
The former actress is shown splashing through a muddy puddle in Wellington boots and walking hand-in-hand with Harry through woodland.
Calling to the family's black Labrador, Markle said: "Come on, you, come on."
Another clip shows Lilibet riding a bicycle with stabilizers while Archie runs alongside her, shouting: "Go on, go!"
Family Fishing Trip Captures Rural Wildlife
Deer can be seen running in the distance, while another scene apparently shows Lilibet warming her feet beside a fire. Harry is later pictured in a fishing boat with both children as he handles fishing equipment.
In the final clip, showing fish in the water, Archie said: "I got this!"
It remains unclear precisely where the videos were recorded or who filmed several of them.
An insider said: "The family has gone to considerable lengths to keep the details of their new home life private. These are warm family snapshots, but the more visual information that appears publicly, the more material there is for people determined to try to identify locations."
Turbulent UK Return Amid Royal Tensions
The Sussexes moved back to Britain six years after stepping away from royal duties and relocating to North America. Archie and Lilibet are understood to have started school in the UK; however, they have reportedly since been pulled out.
Their return has already been turbulent.
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defense forces, announced the country's withdrawal from Harry's Invictus Games.
Kainerugaba said: "In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games.
"We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval."
The Sussexes have also disagreed with Buckingham Palace guidance describing their position as "akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."
They reportedly favor being referred to as "public figures," while accepting they are no longer working royals.
Harry is expected to resume engagements with charities and patronages in the coming weeks, while Markle concentrates on settling Archie and Lilibet into their new school.