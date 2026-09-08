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Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden Shares 'Personal' Update on Prostate Cancer Battle — Weeks After Son Hunter Revealed Illness Is 'Very Painful' for Ex-Prez

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Source: MEGA

Joe Biden gave a rare update on how he is living with stage 4 cancer.

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Sept. 8 2026, Updated 7:03 p.m. ET

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Joe Biden shared a rare update as he continues to battle stage 4 cancer, revealing that the radiation treatment he underwent in 2025 "has worked as intended," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 83-year-old former president received his seemingly dire diagnosis in May 2025, but Biden shared that he's doing so well now that he can "do the things I care about."

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Joe Biden Urges Men to Speak to Doctor About Prostate Cancer

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Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden shared how by the time his cancer was diagnosed, it had metastasized to his bones.

Biden noted that his Tuesday, September 9, post on X marked Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, revealing, "This year it’s more personal for me."

"More than 330,000 American men this year will hear the words we did last spring when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones," the 46th president shared, explaining how the disease has metastasized.

Biden shared the hopeful message that when "prostate cancer is caught early, the five-year survival is close to 100%" and encouraged men not to put off having serious conversations with their doctors about screening for the disease.

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Joe Biden Is Able to 'Continue to Do Things I Care About'

Photo of Joe and Ashley Biden
Source: @ashleyblazerbiden/Instagram

Joe and Jill Biden's daughter Ashley frequently shares photos with her dad relaxing at home.

"I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me," Biden shared with his 37.8 million X followers.

"Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir," the former Commander-in-Chief boasted, referring to his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, due out on November 17.

Biden went on to thank everyone who has "reached out" and kept him and his family in their "prayers."

"It’s my hope and prayer that by sharing our experience and being part of this important conversation, we can help save lives. Talk to your doctors. Ask the hard questions. Do it for yourself, and do it for the people who love you," he advised readers.

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Jill Biden Shares Candid Update On Husband Joe's Cancer Prognosis

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: Jamie Kern Lima/YouTube

Jill Biden revealed her husband will need to take 'difficult' medications for the rest of his life.

Joe's wife, Jill Biden, has been candid about how her husband is coping with a disease he will have for the rest of his life.

The former educator recently revealed on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast that her husband "probably won’t die of cancer. It’ll be something else" and that Joe will need to take medication with "difficult" side effects "forever."

"Stage 4 cancer really slows you down," Jill confided to Lima. "He just doesn’t ever get up and say, 'God, I feel great today.' It’s a big change because he was always, like, a ton of energy and strong. I think the combination of everything has taken its toll."

Joe's son, Hunter Biden, revealed in an August 7 interview that the disease has been "very painful" and "very debilitating in many respects" for his father.

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The Bidens Trying to Make Joe's Cancer Battle 'A Positive Journey'

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Photo of Jill and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden explained it would be 'too heavy' to think about the reality of Joe living with cancer for the rest of his days.

Jill shared that "of course" she is "scared" that her husband could die, but said Joe would never admit to feeling that way himself.

"He's never told me he's scared. No, I don't think he would. I don't think those words would come out of his mouth," the former first lady confessed. "He's always been the strength of our family, and I don't think he would allow himself to be that vulnerable."

"We look at it like Joe has cancer. He's going to die. So, let's make the most of every moment. Let's be together. Let's find things that bring us joy," Jill revealed. "Let's make this a positive journey. I mean, not a negative journey, because how can you live with that every day? You can't. It's too heavy. It's too dark."

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