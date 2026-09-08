Joe Biden Shares 'Personal' Update on Prostate Cancer Battle — Weeks After Son Hunter Revealed Illness Is 'Very Painful' for Ex-Prez

"I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals who helped to control my cancer and who continue to take such good care of me," Biden shared with his 37.8 million X followers.

"Their skill, dedication, and compassion mean so much. The radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended, and I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir," the former Commander-in-Chief boasted, referring to his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, due out on November 17.

Biden went on to thank everyone who has "reached out" and kept him and his family in their "prayers."

"It’s my hope and prayer that by sharing our experience and being part of this important conversation, we can help save lives. Talk to your doctors. Ask the hard questions. Do it for yourself, and do it for the people who love you," he advised readers.