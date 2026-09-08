Pete Hegseth Legal Victory: Stars and Stripes Staffers Lose Emergency Fight — But Could Still Gain Access to Pentagon Emails and Testimony

The trio sued Hegseth, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell and other Defense Department officials in August, accusing the agency of retaliating against them for publicly defending Stars and Stripes' editorial independence and challenging what they described as growing Pentagon interference with the military newspaper.

McFadden ruled the journalists had not cleared the high legal bar necessary to win preliminary protection.

The judge concluded Slavin and Korte were unlikely, at this stage, to prove that comments they made during a CBS News interview were protected speech made as private citizens.

Instead, he found the existing record suggested they were speaking as part of their official roles at Stars and Stripes. But the ruling did not dismiss their lawsuit.