Jill Biden Shades Melania Trump as She Claims East Wing Was 'Dingy and Dull' When She Moved Into White House
Sept. 3 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Jill Biden took some brutal potshots at how Melania Trump left the East Wing when she moved into the White House with her husband, former President Joe Biden, in 2021, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 75-year-old former educator claimed it was obvious her "predecessor" had barely used the offices designated for the first lady and her staff, alleging the rooms were downright "dingy and dull" when she and Joe, 83, arrived.
Jill Biden Shades Melania Trump for Not Using First Lady's East Wing Offices
Jill complained about the state of the East Wing after Melania left it, which her husband, Donald Trump, has since torn down to make way for a new grand ballroom, during a Tuesday, September 1, appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me podcast.
While discussing the former first lady's memoir, appropriately titled View From the East Wing, the former Modern Family star shared, "I got emotional when you were talking about the East Wing because that's something that doesn't exist anymore. I was thinking about it, you know, you are kind of documenting the last moments of what that was, a huge part of our history."
The tycoon began demolition on the East Wing in October 2025 to make way for the new ballroom.
Jill took her first swipe at Melania, without naming the former model directly, noting, "I mean, I was the last First Lady really who worked in that office," hinting that her predecessor seldom used the East Wing during the Don's first term from 2017 through 2021.
Jill Biden Complains Melania Trump Left East Wing Offices 'Dingy and Dull'
Jill sighed, "I loved the East Wing. It was so beautiful," before adding, "And when we moved in there, the previous inhabitant hadn't used the office to work in."
The Philadelphia native went on to sneer that it was in no condition for her to entertain guests without a total makeover, whining, "So it was kind of dingy and dull, and I said, 'I can't bring people here.'"
Jill Biden Oversaw Makeover of East Wing Offices
Jill enlisted the services of high-end interior designer Mark Sikes to overhaul the East Wing offices, boasting about how incredible they were after their vision was completed.
The former president's wife said she asked Sikes, "Would you come in and redo this?" adding that her wishes were, "I want people to come in and feel that it's elegant, but to feel comfortable, like they can sort of plop on the couch."
Jill Biden Was Allowed to 'Buy' East Wing Items
Jill then went on to snipe that had she known the current Commander-in-Chief was going to tear down the East Wing, she would have "purchased' all of the items taxpayer dollars paid for when she had it redecorated.
"Had I known, I would have purchased, like, everything in that office and taken it with me. But who knew? Who knew?" she told Ferguson.
Jill then went on to explain that in her final hours as a White House resident shortly before Donald was sworn in for a second term in January 2025, she got a call from the State Department saying she had an opportunity to buy any of the items she left behind in the East Wing for "full price."
"What do you want to buy?" she was asked as a woman on the other end of the home held up her camera to display shelves of "pictures or vases, things like that."
Jill claimed she was told, "The next administration coming in is going to crush everything on these shelves," huffing. "It's kind of almost rude and arrogant, right?"