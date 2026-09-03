Jill Biden Shades Melania Trump as She Claims East Wing Was 'Dingy and Dull' When She Moved Into White House

Jill complained about the state of the East Wing after Melania left it, which her husband, Donald Trump, has since torn down to make way for a new grand ballroom, during a Tuesday, September 1, appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me podcast.

While discussing the former first lady's memoir, appropriately titled View From the East Wing, the former Modern Family star shared, "I got emotional when you were talking about the East Wing because that's something that doesn't exist anymore. I was thinking about it, you know, you are kind of documenting the last moments of what that was, a huge part of our history."

The tycoon began demolition on the East Wing in October 2025 to make way for the new ballroom.

Jill took her first swipe at Melania, without naming the former model directly, noting, "I mean, I was the last First Lady really who worked in that office," hinting that her predecessor seldom used the East Wing during the Don's first term from 2017 through 2021.