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Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Jill Biden Admits to Having No 'Explanation' for Joe's Disastrous Debate Performance Against Trump — As She Questions If Ex-Prez Was 'Drugged'

Jill Biden spoke out on husband Joe's debate performance in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden spoke out on husband Joe's debate performance in 2024.

Sept. 2 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Jill Biden hasn't been able to make sense of her husband Joe Biden's poor performance in his 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During an appearance on the Dinner's on Me podcast hosted by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jill admitted she still "can't explain it," despite having spent a lot of time thinking about the sitiuation.

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'The Docs Said He's Fine'

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Jill Biden said Joe was checked out by doctors after the debate.
Source: @DinnersOnMePod/YOUTUBE

Jill Biden said Joe was checked out by doctors after the debate.

"I thought Joe was, you know, having a stroke," she added during their sit-down, which took place at Culina at The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, California. "Then when he got off stage, and he was checked out by the doctors, and the docs said he's fine, and then we went on that night to do three different events."

Ferguson said that was the part that "really surprised" him.

"Three events," Jill confirmed. "And here we get on Air Force One for our last event. We fly to North Carolina, get off the plane at three in the morning. Full band playing, lights, hundreds of people. We're walking on the tarmac, shaking hands. A week or 10 days later, he's at the NATO conference."

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'I Don't Have an Explanation'

Jill Biden called the whole debate situation 'surreal.'
Source: @DinnersOnMePod/YOUTUBE

Jill Biden called the whole debate situation 'surreal.'

The former First Lady said it was "so surreal" to think back on how he was able to handle these other events, but not understand "what happened" with the disastrous debate.

"You know, Joe had been traveling," she continued. "I know he was at debate camp. I was out on the trail, so I wasn't with him at all before the debate. I was campaigning ... To this day, I don't have an explanation."

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'Was It He Was Drugged?'

There has been speculation that Joe Biden may have been drugged.
Source: MEGA

There has been speculation that Joe Biden may have been drugged.

Jill teased that in 20 years when she's a "crispy critter" historians will likely still be asking similar questions.

"Like, 'What happened? Do... You know, was it he was drugged? Was it a medical emergency?'" she reflected. "I don't think we'll ever know."

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Hunter Biden had some harsh words for his father Joe's former running mate, Kamala Harris.

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Jill Biden Didn't Think Joe Was Her 'Type'

Jill Biden opened up on her dating days with Joe on the podcast.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden opened up on her dating days with Joe on the podcast.

She also shared details of her first date with Joe, and confessed she immediately thought the would-be POTUS was not her type.

"I mean, here I am, student teaching and going to the university. He calls me one Saturday and, you know, it was the '70s, and so most of the guys that I dated had long hair, clogs, bell-bottoms," Jill told Ferguson in the podcast.

"So, I open the door, and I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers, and I thought, 'Thank God, this is only one date,'" she added. "Because I just couldn't imagine connecting with him."

Jill later realized that Joe was "really interesting and charming" and they started dating "right away."

They got married on June 17, 1977, and later welcomed their daughter, Ashley.

Throughout their marriage, Jill was also a stepmother to Joe's late son, Beau, and his other son, Hunter, whom he shared with his late wife, Neila Hunter. Neila tragically died in a car accident in 1972, along with their daughter, Naomi.

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