Jill Biden Admits to Having No 'Explanation' for Joe's Disastrous Debate Performance Against Trump — As She Questions If Ex-Prez Was 'Drugged'

"I thought Joe was, you know, having a stroke," she added during their sit-down, which took place at Culina at The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, California. "Then when he got off stage, and he was checked out by the doctors, and the docs said he's fine, and then we went on that night to do three different events."

Ferguson said that was the part that "really surprised" him.

"Three events," Jill confirmed. "And here we get on Air Force One for our last event. We fly to North Carolina, get off the plane at three in the morning. Full band playing, lights, hundreds of people. We're walking on the tarmac, shaking hands. A week or 10 days later, he's at the NATO conference."