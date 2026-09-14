EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Accused of Hiding Assets to Avoid $60Million Payout

The court documents reveal he has already sold off some of his renowned African art collection, while shifting cash into his daughter's trust fund and elsewhere.

"The asset (financial records) are urgent. The Cosbys have been rapidly liquidating assets and then dissipating the cash from the sale," Motsinger's lawyer states in court documents.

"Twenty-three wire transfers totaling $32,131,635 were paid by M. Hanks Gallery, Inc. – founded by Camille O. Cosby's brother Erik Hanks – into Cosby-controlled entities, from which the funds were swept through a further entity into a personal account and paid out to insiders, family members, and obligations," the court documents charge.