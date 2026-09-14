EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby Accused of Hiding Assets to Avoid $60Million Payout
Sept. 14 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Bill Cosby is being accused of liquidating his assets to avoid paying a nearly $60million judgment to a California woman he drugged and sexually abused in the 1970s, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conniving Cosby, 89, has pulled a vanishing act since a judge ordered him to pay victim Donna Motsinger and has ignored repeated requests by her attorney to file financial records listing all the assets in what was once his vast fortune.
Cosbys Accused of 'Rapidly Liquidating' Millions in Assets
The court documents reveal he has already sold off some of his renowned African art collection, while shifting cash into his daughter's trust fund and elsewhere.
"The asset (financial records) are urgent. The Cosbys have been rapidly liquidating assets and then dissipating the cash from the sale," Motsinger's lawyer states in court documents.
"Twenty-three wire transfers totaling $32,131,635 were paid by M. Hanks Gallery, Inc. – founded by Camille O. Cosby's brother Erik Hanks – into Cosby-controlled entities, from which the funds were swept through a further entity into a personal account and paid out to insiders, family members, and obligations," the court documents charge.
Cosbys Accused of Moving Millions to Family and Insiders
Camille is also accused of withdrawing about $1.7million from a bank account and parking it in the "Erika Cosby Trust" for their 61-year-old daughter. Another series of bank withdrawals show an estimated $5million was transferred into the account of Cosby's estate manager, according to docs.
"Based on subpoena responses from banks, it is clear that Cosby has liquidated his assets in the past six years," Motsinger's lawyer charges.
The latest filing comes five months after a California civil jury found the Jell-O pitchman liable for drugging and sexually assaulting Motsinger in 1972. She was eventually awarded $59.25million.
Motsinger Fights to Collect $59Million Judgment
Motsinger, now 84, was working as a server at a restaurant at the time, and she alleged Bill invited her to a comedy show before giving her wine and a pill. She said she later lost consciousness and woke up at home partially undressed.
In May, a judge denied Bill's request for a new trial. Motsinger has since been trying to collect her judgment from Cosby, who has been accused by more than 60 women of misconduct.