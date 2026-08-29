Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Desperate' Podcast Ideas Finally Revealed

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to have had several podcast ideas brewing at one point.

Aug. 28 2026, Updated 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is said to have considered a string of desperate podcast concepts as his multimillion-dollar Spotify partnership struggled to produce material – with sources telling RadarOnline.com one idea was inspired simply by his request for a cup of hot chocolate.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, and Meghan Markle, 45, signed their lucrative audio agreement through Archewell Audio in 2020, but the partnership ended in 2023 after producing Markle's Archetypes series and a holiday special.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry explored several podcast ideas during his Archewell Audio partnership, according to sources.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

Harry is understood to have explored several concepts during the deal, although none developed into his own regular podcast.

One source familiar with the development process claimed to Radar: "There was a sense that everyone was desperately searching for something that could become Harry's big podcast. He was a globally famous royal with extraordinary access, but converting that into a repeatable entertainment format was proving surprisingly difficult. Some of the brainstorming inevitably became increasingly unconventional."

Article continues below advertisement

'Harry and His Hot Chocolates'

Photo of Prince Harry and a hot choco
Source: PEXELS.COM;MEGA

One humorous idea involved Prince Harry sampling and rating hot chocolates globally.

Among the more notable suggestions was reportedly "Harry and His Hot Chocolates" – after Harry requested cocoa during a meeting in which potential programs were being discussed.

The concept would supposedly have involved Harry traveling around the United States sampling and rating hot chocolates.

Other ideas attributed to Harry during his Spotify period were considerably more ambitious.

Bloomberg reported in 2023 that Harry discussed interviewing controversial global figures, including Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, about their childhoods and how their early experiences shaped the adults they became. He also reportedly considered a program centered on fatherhood.

A second insider claimed: "The hot-chocolate idea sounds almost comical because it demonstrates how broad and desperate the search for ideas for Harry had become. There were enormous expectations surrounding the deal and a recognizable name wasn't enough – they still needed an idea capable of sustaining episode after episode."

Article continues below advertisement

Their Millions In Massive Netflix Deals

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX; MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle maintained ongoing entertainment ventures with streaming platform Netflix.

The Sussexes' entertainment ambitions have nevertheless continued elsewhere.

Their Archewell Productions partnership with Netflix began in 2020 and produced the six-part Harry & Meghan, which the streaming service says attracted 23.4 million views during its first four days and became its fifth most-popular documentary series.

Other productions have included Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead and Polo.

Markle subsequently moved into lifestyle programming with With Love, Meghan, combining cooking, gardening, crafts and conversations with guests. Netflix said the show recorded 5.3 million views during the first half of 2025 and reached its Top 10 in 24 countries.

Netflix extended its relationship with Archewell in August 2025 through a multi-year first-look agreement covering film and television projects rather than simply abandoning its relationship with the couple when their original arrangement evolved.

Projects announced under that partnership have included an adaptation of Carley Fortune's Meet Me at the Lake and the documentary short Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within. Netflix also partnered with Markle on her As Ever lifestyle business.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of King Charles, Andrew Windsor and The Sussexes

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Accused of Bringing Prince Harry Back to Deflect From Andrew Scandal

President Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Dealt Major Election Blow as Judge Blocks Postal Service Mail-Ballot Rules Ahead of Midterms

Why Prince Harry's Spotify Deal Collapsed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Abandoned podcast pitches generated widespread media attention years later.

But Harry's unrealized audio ambitions remain strikingly different from those polished screen projects.

Another source claimed: "Harry was determined to come up with podcast formats that felt substantial and unmistakably his own.

"He didn't want to become another famous person sitting behind a microphone having predictable conversations with celebrity friends. The difficulty was finding a concept that was original, achievable, and capable of sustaining an entire series."

The source continued, "As that search went on, the brainstorming became increasingly ambitious and, at times, pretty unconventional. Harry was considering everything from intensely serious conversations about people's formative experiences to much lighter entertainment concepts. There was clearly pressure to find the big idea that justified having someone of his profile tied to such a major podcasting deal.

"What's ironic is that the pitches which never made it beyond the development stage ultimately generated an extraordinary amount of attention themselves. People are still talking about some of those abandoned concepts years later, even though Harry never ended up fronting his own regular Spotify series."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.