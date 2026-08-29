EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's 'Desperate' Podcast Ideas Finally Revealed

Among the more notable suggestions was reportedly "Harry and His Hot Chocolates" – after Harry requested cocoa during a meeting in which potential programs were being discussed.

The concept would supposedly have involved Harry traveling around the United States sampling and rating hot chocolates.

Other ideas attributed to Harry during his Spotify period were considerably more ambitious.

Bloomberg reported in 2023 that Harry discussed interviewing controversial global figures, including Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, about their childhoods and how their early experiences shaped the adults they became. He also reportedly considered a program centered on fatherhood.

A second insider claimed: "The hot-chocolate idea sounds almost comical because it demonstrates how broad and desperate the search for ideas for Harry had become. There were enormous expectations surrounding the deal and a recognizable name wasn't enough – they still needed an idea capable of sustaining episode after episode."