EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Slapped With Defamation Threat by Friends of Late Teen Nolan Wells — and Given 10 Days to Apologize or Face Lawsuit
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
The View star Sunny Hostin has been hit with a blistering 27-page pre-suit defamation demand over comments she made about the mysterious death of teenager Nolan Wells, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to the defamation letter exclusively obtained by Radar, attorneys Edward Andrew Paltzik and J. Tyler C. said they represent Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo and Morgan Seymour, three friends who traveled to Horn Island with Nolan Wells on July 4.
Hostin Questioned ‘Discrepancies’ Surrounding Wells’ Death
The lawyers accused the former prosecutor of making defamatory statements about the three young men while discussing Wells' death on Behind The Table and The View in July.
During one appearance, Hostin said she believed there were "a lot of discrepancies" and "inconsistencies" surrounding the case, particularly involving Wells' cellphone, cellphone records and social media accounts.
She also questioned whether the three friends had been separated and interviewed by police and said she found circumstances involving Wells' phone "very strange."
In another segment, Hostin said there were "racial undertones" surrounding Wells' death and discussed claims involving his friends, their social media accounts and the handling of his phone.
Lawyers Dispute Hostin's Claims
The attorneys fiercely disputed Hostin's characterization of events and alleged her comments created the impression their clients may have committed serious crimes.
They claimed the remarks could be interpreted as suggesting involvement in murder, hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence or conspiracy — accusations the lawyers said were completely false.
The demand letter also targeted Hostin's relationship with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Wells' family.
Lawyers Accuse Hostin of Conflict
Hostin previously described Crump as a "dear" friend she has known for more than 30 years and revealed her daughter was interning at his law firm over the summer.
The attorneys argued that relationship created a conflict, accusing Hostin of acting as a "mouthpiece" for Crump rather than an objective journalist.
The lawyers devoted much of the letter to outlining their own version of what happened on July 4, claiming Hudson, Pitalo and Seymour left Horn Island while Wells remained behind and later helped alert his family and authorities after realizing he had not returned.
They claimed Hudson called Wells' mother at approximately 11:07 p.m. before contacting the U.S. Coast Guard roughly six minutes later to report him missing.
Hostin Given 10-Day Apology Deadline
Hostin is now being ordered to publicly apologize, retract and delete the statements, publish corrections in the same medium as the originals and preserve a sweeping array of potential evidence — including texts, emails, direct messages, source communications, editorial discussions and traffic data.
The attorneys warned that if they do not hear from Hostin or her lawyer within 10 days of service, they will assume she is unwilling to resolve the dispute and "proceed accordingly."
They added that if Hostin does not apologize, retract and delete the challenged statements within that window, "litigation will become necessary."