EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Slapped With Defamation Threat by Friends of Late Teen Nolan Wells — and Given 10 Days to Apologize or Face Lawsuit

The lawyers accused the former prosecutor of making defamatory statements about the three young men while discussing Wells' death on Behind The Table and The View in July.

During one appearance, Hostin said she believed there were "a lot of discrepancies" and "inconsistencies" surrounding the case, particularly involving Wells' cellphone, cellphone records and social media accounts.

She also questioned whether the three friends had been separated and interviewed by police and said she found circumstances involving Wells' phone "very strange."

In another segment, Hostin said there were "racial undertones" surrounding Wells' death and discussed claims involving his friends, their social media accounts and the handling of his phone.