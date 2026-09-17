King Charles Acted Like a 'Lottery Winner' and Was 'Giddily Elated' When Told of Princess Diana's Death — New Book by Late Royal's Brother Claims

The first excerpts from Spencer's bombshell new book were released by the Daily Mail on Thursday, which also features claims Diana visited notorious ​suicides spots on Britain's south coast, but that her love for her sons, William and Harry, "stopped her from ​going further."

Spencer wrote: "It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all."

Diana was killed at ​the age of 36 when the car carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in ​Paris as it sped away from paparazzi photographers.