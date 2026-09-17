King Charles Acted Like a 'Lottery Winner' and Was 'Giddily Elated' When Told of Princess Diana's Death — New Book by Late Royal's Brother Claims
Sept. 17 2026, Updated 3:35 p.m. ET
King Charles acted like a "lottery winner" when informed of Princess Diana's death, her brother has claimed in a new book.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Earl Spencer also described the then-Prince as "giddily elated" in the immediate aftermath of the beloved monarch's 1997 death.
Diana Visited Notorious 'Suicide Spots'
The first excerpts from Spencer's bombshell new book were released by the Daily Mail on Thursday, which also features claims Diana visited notorious suicides spots on Britain's south coast, but that her love for her sons, William and Harry, "stopped her from going further."
Spencer wrote: "It is a sad fact that, in her later years, Diana drove herself more than once to Beachy Head, the highest chalk sea cliff in England, while contemplating ending it all."
Diana was killed at the age of 36 when the car carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in Paris as it sped away from paparazzi photographers.
Free to Marry Camilla
Spencer says in the book, titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, that he spoke to Charles shortly after Diana's death was confirmed, writing: "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated – like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time."
Spencer added: "Looking back now, I suspect the prince's first reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not."
Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. That was a year after Diana told the BBC that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" in reference to Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles,.
Charles and Camilla married in 2005.
'We'll Forget Her Soon Enough'
In another excerpt of the book, Spencer alleged Charles told him Diana would soon be forgotten in the wake of her tragic death.
The conversation allegedly came about after he insisted Diana would not have wanted Princes William and Harry, then aged 15 and 12, to have to walk in her funeral procession.
"He (Charles) unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death," Earl Spencer wrote in the book. "'Rest assured,' he hissed, 'we'll forget her soon enough.'"
But the Palace appeared to push back at the allegations.
"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment, and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss," a statement read.