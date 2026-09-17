Patrick Clancy's New Wife Makes Surprise Appearance in '60 Minutes' Interview — After Ex Lindsay's Murder Case Declared a Mistrial

Patrick moved out of the Boston suburbs and into Manhattan in May 2023, four months after his children were killed. Photographs of him with Danis, an NYC-based reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist, began circulating online the following February. By late 2025, she was sporting what looked like an engagement ring.

The couple married in April and are now living together in Manhattan. Their union remained hidden for years and was only discovered at the start of Lindsay's trial, after his attorney successfully filed a motion to block media and public access to the 911 phone call, along with other emotional evidence.

"Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer," attorney Kevin Reddington said in court. "How that guy is not an emotional basket case is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life.

"As the court is aware, they're divorced, he's remarried, he has a family."