Patrick Clancy's New Wife Makes Surprise Appearance in '60 Minutes' Interview — After Ex Lindsay's Murder Case Declared a Mistrial
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Patrick Clancy's new wife, Rachel Danis, will speak publicly for the first time as she joins Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband on this weekend's episode of 60 Minutes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Danis married Patrick in April – three years after his ex-wife killed their three young children in what she claimed was postpartum psychosis.
Rachel Danis Opens Up for the First Time
Patrick and Lindsay divorced a little over a year after the former delivery nurse used exercise bands to strangle to death 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan in January 2023, before jumping out of a second-story window in an attempt to kill herself.
The 38-year-old later relocated to New York City, where he met and eventually married 37-year-old fertility specialist Danis this past April.
Danis stayed out of the spotlight during Lindsay's lengthy murder trial, which ended in a mistrial after jurors remained deadlocked following over a week of deliberations.
But in a preview of this weekend's episode, she joins her new husband to talk with CBS correspondent Ross Douthat. While it's not yet known what she said, a short teaser clip shows her taking a deep sigh as an audio operator attaches a mic to her.
Danis flashes a slight smile at the technician who grabs the collar of her shirt.
Patrick Clancy's Pain
Patrick moved out of the Boston suburbs and into Manhattan in May 2023, four months after his children were killed. Photographs of him with Danis, an NYC-based reproductive endocrinologist and fertility specialist, began circulating online the following February. By late 2025, she was sporting what looked like an engagement ring.
The couple married in April and are now living together in Manhattan. Their union remained hidden for years and was only discovered at the start of Lindsay's trial, after his attorney successfully filed a motion to block media and public access to the 911 phone call, along with other emotional evidence.
"Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer," attorney Kevin Reddington said in court. "How that guy is not an emotional basket case is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life.
"As the court is aware, they're divorced, he's remarried, he has a family."
Patrick Clancy 'Still Talks to His Children'
As prosecutors debate whether to retry Lindsay, Patrick has been left to pick up the shattered pieces of his life.
He broke down in tears as he told Douthat that he still talks to his children "all the time" and asks them to "help" him through the pain.
Danis has since been dragged into the ongoing debate over Lindsay's mental condition when she admits she killed her kids.
Rachel Danis Thrust Into the Spotlight
Friends have revealed that Danis has been subjected to some of the same threats thrown at Patrick, who some conspiracy theorists speculate may have played a larger role in the deaths than he has revealed.
"It's been tough. She's hanging in there," one of her coworkers said.
Another friend did not hold back when expressing their frustration with the way the couple has been treated online.
"People are crazy, and people are stupid, and people are mean-spirited, and people should just worry about themselves," said the pal. "We need to put more good in the world. Not try to get people. It's disgusting."