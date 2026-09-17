Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Says He Still Talks to Their 3 Dead Children 'All the Time' — Asking Them to 'Help' Him Through the Pain

Lindsay never denied that she strangled the kids to death with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023, but blamed overmedication and postpartum psychosis for affecting her mental state.

After a lengthy trial, topped off with more than a week of deadlocked jury deliberations, the judge said he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial.

As prosecutors debate whether to retry the former delivery nurse, Patrick has been left to pick up the shattered pieces of his life.

The 38-year-old broke down in tears as he told CBS correspondent Ross Douthat that he still talks to his children "all the time," and asks them to "help" him through the pain.