Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Says He Still Talks to Their 3 Dead Children 'All the Time' — Asking Them to 'Help' Him Through the Pain
Sept. 17 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband says he still talks to his three dead children as he struggles through the pain of their loss, RadarOnline.com can report.
An emotional Patrick Clancy sat down with 60 Minutes to open up about his grief for the first time since the mistrial of his former wife.
Patrick Clancy Breaks Down as He Discusses His Children
Lindsay never denied that she strangled the kids to death with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury, Mass., home in January 2023, but blamed overmedication and postpartum psychosis for affecting her mental state.
After a lengthy trial, topped off with more than a week of deadlocked jury deliberations, the judge said he had "no choice" but to declare a mistrial.
As prosecutors debate whether to retry the former delivery nurse, Patrick has been left to pick up the shattered pieces of his life.
The 38-year-old broke down in tears as he told CBS correspondent Ross Douthat that he still talks to his children "all the time," and asks them to "help" him through the pain.
Patrick Clancy Has Been the Target of Conspiracy Theories
Since the tragedy, Patrick has tried to move on. The Clancy's divorced in February 2024, 13 months after the murders, and Patrick later relocated to New York City, where he married fertility specialist Rachel Danis this past April.
He has stood by Lindsay and has publicly said he forgives her, but some conspiracy theorists claim that Patrick played a bigger part in the murders than he has revealed.
Patrick Clancy's Lawyer Threatens Legal Action Against Accusers
Patrick's lawyer has fired back and threatened possible legal action against social media influencers who claim he was the one responsible for the kids' deaths, warning they "should understand that there will be consequences" for spreading "misinformation."
Earlier this month, Howard Cooper of Boston's Todd & Weld law firm put out a statement on Patrick's behalf.
"Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating, and destructive defamation campaign," Cooper said of his client, who found the bodies of his children in the basement after Lindsay sent him out of the house to run several errands.
After the murders, she reportedly jumped out a second-story window but survived. However, she was left paralyzed from the waist down.
"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers, and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims," Cooper continued.
'Enough Is Enough!'
After Lindsay's case resulted in a hung jury, Cooper blasted, "This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real-life threats to (Patrick's) reputation, livelihood, and life."
"Enough is enough – this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop," the lawyer demanded. "Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified."