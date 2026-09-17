Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Issues Blunt Six-Word Statement About Actress' Tragic Death

Hickerson is heard saying: "How do you think I’m doing?" but after the snapper extended his condolences, he replied, "Appreciate it. That's all I got for you, man."

He was sporting a visible injury to his left eye, presumably from his bar brawl last weekend, when he was approached at the gas station in Greenville, South Carolina.

RadarOnline.com recently revealed the actor had been "drinking for hours" with brother Zach at a back table inside the Wild Wing Cafe in Greenville before eventually making his way toward the bar on September 12.