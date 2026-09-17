Kamala Harris Accused of 'Preparing to Poach' Joe Biden's Donors Days Before He Dropped Out of 2024 Race: 'It Was All a Charade'

According to Fox News Digital, Li said Harris maintained that she supported Biden while positioning herself with the same donors who could potentially support her if he withdrew.

“I was on the call; she would host calls with donors and pretend to support Biden and say there’s no daylight between Biden and herself. All the while she was auditioning for those very donors,” Li said, according to the outlet.

She has since become a critic of the Democratic Party and shifted her political affiliation toward the Republican Party.

Li described her political shift as a response to what she says she witnessed inside the Democratic Party, including the handling of Biden’s 2024 campaign and Harris’ presidential bid.