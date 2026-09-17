Kamala Harris Accused of 'Preparing to Poach' Joe Biden's Donors Days Before He Dropped Out of 2024 Race: 'It Was All a Charade'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
A former Democratic National Committee fundraiser has claimed that Kamala Harris was positioning herself to replace then-President Joe Biden while publicly maintaining her support for his reelection campaign, RadarOnline.com can report.
Biden ultimately ended his bid for reelection on July 21, 2024, after weeks of pressure from Democratic lawmakers, donors, and other prominent figures.
As Radar previously reported, actor George Clooney had publicly called for Biden to step aside. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that Biden had to decide whether to continue his campaign.
Lindy Li, a former DNC fundraiser who later left the Democratic Party, claimed that she observed Harris allegedly cultivating donors as she prepared for the possibility that Biden would leave the race.
According to Fox News Digital, Li said Harris maintained that she supported Biden while positioning herself with the same donors who could potentially support her if he withdrew.
“I was on the call; she would host calls with donors and pretend to support Biden and say there’s no daylight between Biden and herself. All the while she was auditioning for those very donors,” Li said, according to the outlet.
She has since become a critic of the Democratic Party and shifted her political affiliation toward the Republican Party.
Li described her political shift as a response to what she says she witnessed inside the Democratic Party, including the handling of Biden’s 2024 campaign and Harris’ presidential bid.
Part of that transition, Li claimed, stems from what she witnessed during Harris’ campaign, which she previously characterized as a “$1 billion disaster.”
Fox News previously reported that Li made that characterization while discussing the campaign’s spending and reported debt concerns.
Li specifically recalled a donor call she believes Harris had on July 19, 2024, two days before Biden announced that he would end his reelection campaign.
“It was either on July 19th or July 20th. Actually, I think it was July 19, 2024; Kamala Harris held a call saying that there was no way that Biden would drop out and that she would stick with him until the end. And these were some of the biggest donors in the party,” Li said, according to Fox News Digital.
Biden announced on July 21, 2024, that he was ending his reelection campaign and endorsed Harris shortly afterward.
“It was all a charade,” Li said. “She was auditioning for Biden’s endorsement, and the way that she did it was by imposing a fake rule on her staff not to talk about her ascending to the nomination.”
Harris eventually lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, who returned to the White House for a second, nonconsecutive term.
Li has also criticized the Harris campaign over its finances.
Fox News previously reported that Democratic officials were concerned the Harris-Walz campaign could have tens of millions of dollars in debt after raising more than $1 billion before Election Day.