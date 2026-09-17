'The Voice' Winner Ben Saunders' Son, 9, Makes Heartbreaking Statement After His Father's Dead Body Was Found in Lake: 'I Have a Hole in My Heart'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Ben Saunders' family is mourning their loss after The Voice of Holland star was found dead in a lake.
His son, 9-year-old Benji, particularly struggled with the news, RadarOnline.com has learned. He told his mother, "I have a hole in my heart."
Ben Saunders' Son Makes Tragic Tribute
The singer's partner, Juanita, penned an emotional post, telling fans, "To quote our son Benji: Mom, I have a hole in my heart that is only one percent full. This loss leaves an indescribably huge void in our lives. We earnestly ask everyone to respect our privacy during this incredibly difficult time."
Despite a desire for privacy, she also recognized fans' devastation. She invited the public to visit Craftman’s Tattoo in Arnhem, their co-owned studio.
Saunders' Body Found in a Lake
Saunders won the Dutch version of the singing competition in 2011, marking him as the first winner – since The Voice of Holland was the first show of its format.
He was found at 1:20 p.m. local time in the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, located near Arnhem in the Netherlands, after his disappearance was reported.
Authorities launched a helicopter after concerns arose about Saunders' location. A bystander reported a man going into the water and not returning, causing the attention to turn to the lake.
A public alert described a 43-year-old man with a beard, white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes – and tattoos on his head, neck, arms and hands.
Ultimately, authorities launched a search including land and water teams with boats, dogs, and divers. They found his body in the lake.
His cause of death is unknown, but cops ruled out foul play early in their investigation.
His Brother Confirms the News
His brother, Dean, confirmed the death, writing: "My dear little brother died today. I have never felt pain like I feel now. What a terrible day for all of us. We have to learn to live with this and I hope it is treated with respect.
"Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly. I will always do so too. Ben is in my heart and he will stay there forever. (sic)"
Saunders' Career Honored by Coach
His former Voice coach, Marco Borsato, also shared a touching tribute.
After sharing a video of the pair's duet of Dochters from the show, he said: "Dear, special man, my heart is crying! I can’t find words for the emptiness you leave behind."
Saunders was born in London before being raised in Hoorn, Netherlands. After winning the singing competition, he won adoration from the masses.
His single, Kill For A Broken Heart, hit number one and his debut album, You Thought You Knew Me By Now, topped the Dutch charts.
Alongside his music career, he opened and ran a tattoo shop with his partner.
His life was riddled with some trouble, including legal problems. In 2016, he was sentenced to community service after abusing a traffic official. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a café owner for damaging his premises.
Saunders was also a member of the biker club, Satudarah, which was banned in 2020 because of its involvement in organized violence and drug dealing.
In addition to the legal woes, Saunders also faced some health concerns after the show.