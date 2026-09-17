'The Voice' Winner Ben Saunders' Son, 9, Makes Heartbreaking Statement After His Father's Dead Body Was Found in Lake: 'I Have a Hole in My Heart'

Ben Saunders' family is mourning their loss after The Voice of Holland star was found dead in a lake. His son, 9-year-old Benji, particularly struggled with the news, RadarOnline.com has learned. He told his mother, "I have a hole in my heart."

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Saunders' Son Makes Tragic Tribute

Source: INSTAGRAM/@BENSAUNDERSMUSIC Saunders' partner shared the words of their child.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer's partner, Juanita, penned an emotional post, telling fans, "To quote our son Benji: Mom, I have a hole in my heart that is only one percent full. This loss leaves an indescribably huge void in our lives. We earnestly ask everyone to respect our privacy during this incredibly difficult time." Despite a desire for privacy, she also recognized fans' devastation. She invited the public to visit Craftman’s Tattoo in Arnhem, their co-owned studio.

Article continues below advertisement

Saunders' Body Found in a Lake

Source: INSTAGRAM/@BENSAUNDERSMUSIC A local bystander witnessed a man never return from the lake.

Article continues below advertisement

Saunders won the Dutch version of the singing competition in 2011, marking him as the first winner – since The Voice of Holland was the first show of its format. He was found at 1:20 p.m. local time in the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, located near Arnhem in the Netherlands, after his disappearance was reported. Authorities launched a helicopter after concerns arose about Saunders' location. A bystander reported a man going into the water and not returning, causing the attention to turn to the lake. A public alert described a 43-year-old man with a beard, white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes – and tattoos on his head, neck, arms and hands. Ultimately, authorities launched a search including land and water teams with boats, dogs, and divers. They found his body in the lake. His cause of death is unknown, but cops ruled out foul play early in their investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

His Brother Confirms the News

Source: INSTAGRAM/@DEANSAUNDERSJR His brother is also a famous singer.

Article continues below advertisement

His brother, Dean, confirmed the death, writing: "My dear little brother died today. I have never felt pain like I feel now. What a terrible day for all of us. We have to learn to live with this and I hope it is treated with respect. "Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly. I will always do so too. Ben is in my heart and he will stay there forever. (sic)"

Article continues below advertisement

Saunders' Career Honored by Coach

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@BENSAUNDERSMUSIC Saunders was the first ever winner of 'The Voice'.