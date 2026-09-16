'The Voice' Winner Ben Saunders Found Dead in Lake Aged 43 — Hours After Being Reported Missing

Cops investigating the death ruled out any foul play, but have yet to reveal the cause of his passing.

The dad-of-three’s death was confirmed by his brother Dean on Instagram.

He wrote: "My dear little brother died today. I have never felt pain like I feel now.

"What a terrible day for all of us. We have to learn to live with this and I hope it is treated with respect.

"Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly.

"I will always do so too. Ben is in my heart and he will stay there forever. (sic)"