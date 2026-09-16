'The Voice' Winner Ben Saunders Found Dead in Lake Aged 43 — Hours After Being Reported Missing
Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET
The Voice winner Ben Saunders has been found dead aged 43, hours after he was reported missing,
RadarOnline.com can reveal the musician, who won the Dutch version of the singing competition in 2011 — the global TV franchise's first ever champion — was discovered at around 1.20pm in the Rijkerswoerdse Plassen, located near Arnhem in the Netherlands.
First Ever Winner Of 'The Voice' Franchise
Cops investigating the death ruled out any foul play, but have yet to reveal the cause of his passing.
The dad-of-three’s death was confirmed by his brother Dean on Instagram.
He wrote: "My dear little brother died today. I have never felt pain like I feel now.
"What a terrible day for all of us. We have to learn to live with this and I hope it is treated with respect.
"Ben had a beautiful family and relatives who love him dearly.
"I will always do so too. Ben is in my heart and he will stay there forever. (sic)"
Frantic Search To Find Singer
A desperate search including land and water teams with boats, dogs, divers and a helicopter had been launched after alarm was raised surrounding Saunders’ whereabouts.
A bystander reportedly spotted a man going into the water and not coming back up.
A public alert had described a 43-year-old man with a beard, white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and tattoos on his head, neck, arms and hands.
Former Voice coach Marco Borsato posted a tribute, namechecking the late star's fiancée Janita, he writing: "Dear, special man, my heart is crying.
"I cannot find words for the emptiness you leave behind."
Conquering The Charts
He added: "Dear Janita, friends and family, much strength in processing this enormous loss."
Born in London to English parents, Saunders was raised in the Dutch city of Hoorn.
The sensation's winning single Kill For A Broken Heart went to number one and his debut album You Thought You Knew Me By Now topped the Dutch charts.
Saunders went on to run a tattoo shop in Arnhem.
Saunders struggled with his health after finding fame and ran into trouble with the police.
In 2016 he was given a community service sentence for abusing a traffic official and ordered to compensate a café owner for damaging his premises.
Saunders also repoprtedly member of the biker club Satudarah, which was banned in 2020 because of its extensive involvement in organised violence and drug dealing.