EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton's Family Reveals Horror of Self-Harm Injuries

As if that wasn't terrifying enough, a source close to Hilton said he also turned the knife on his own manhood.

"Perez tried to cut off his p----," a source said. "This wasn't a superficial injury. This was an incredibly serious attempt to mutilate himself."

The insider, who has worked closely with Perez, revealed that the extent of the injuries – or whether they will yield permanent and irreversible damage – has not been publicly addressed by either Hilton or his family.

"His body went through enormous trauma," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Doctors had to deal with the blood loss, the wounds, the broken bones, and all the other physical injuries before anything else. There were multiple medical issues happening at once. Keeping Perez alive, stable, and physically safe was the immediate priority."