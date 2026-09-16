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EXCLUSIVE: Perez Hilton's Family Reveals Horror of Self-Harm Injuries

Perez Hilton's family reveals their horror over his self-harm injuries and the distress they caused.
Source: MEGA

Perez Hilton's family reveals their horror over his self-harm injuries and the distress they caused.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Perez Hilton's frightening self-mutilation episode was far worse than even the ghastly original reports revealed.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 48-year-old gossipmonger was rushed to a Miami hospital after horrified viewers saw blood-soaked and nude Perez shredding his skin with a knife on Aug. 4. But his family reports he also suffered broken bones after several significant falls in the home – while his three horrified children looked on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Perez Suffered Severe Self-Inflicted Injuries

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A source said Perez Hilton suffered serious injuries as doctors addressed blood loss, wounds and broken bones.
Source: KWKC/MEGA

A source said Perez Hilton suffered serious injuries as doctors addressed blood loss, wounds and broken bones.

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As if that wasn't terrifying enough, a source close to Hilton said he also turned the knife on his own manhood.

"Perez tried to cut off his p----," a source said. "This wasn't a superficial injury. This was an incredibly serious attempt to mutilate himself."

The insider, who has worked closely with Perez, revealed that the extent of the injuries – or whether they will yield permanent and irreversible damage – has not been publicly addressed by either Hilton or his family.

"His body went through enormous trauma," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Doctors had to deal with the blood loss, the wounds, the broken bones, and all the other physical injuries before anything else. There were multiple medical issues happening at once. Keeping Perez alive, stable, and physically safe was the immediate priority."

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Children Shielded From Hilton's Injuries

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Hilton's children Mario, Mia and Mayte were reportedly kept from visiting him for weeks as his injuries healed.
Source: Dave /AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Hilton's children Mario, Mia and Mayte were reportedly kept from visiting him for weeks as his injuries healed.

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For weeks, his wounds were so significant, and Hilton is so disfigured, his kids – Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8 – were kept from visiting him.

"He's still covered with cuts that are healing, stitches are dissolving, and he's still got some on his face. They were hoping they could heal a bit more this week before he sees the kids," a family friend said.

There is no clear indication of how much the children may have seen before they were taken out of the home by Perez's mother, Barbara, who was also on the scene, but sources said the family had tried to avoid further traumatizing them.

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Hilton Granted Supervised Family Visits

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A family representative described Hilton's episode as a 'mental break,' while his condition was listed as 'serious, but stable.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A family representative described Hilton's episode as a 'mental break,' while his condition was listed as 'serious, but stable.'

But on Aug. 20, he was granted visitation, provided the visits are supervised by a therapist or family member.

Hilton was hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act, which allows an enforced mental health evaluation of a person.

Insiders say attention is now shifting toward his mental health and determining what caused what a family rep described as a "mental break."

His condition is listed as "serious, but stable."

"This was catastrophic," the source said. "They want Perez safe, surrounded by professionals and getting the intensive help he needs."

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