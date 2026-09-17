Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, 22, Welcomes Second Baby Through Adoption With Husband Jake Bongiovi, 24

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Source: MEGA, @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcomed a second child via adoption.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Millie Bobby Brown is now a mom-of-two at the tender age of 22 after she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, secretly expanded their young family by adopting a second child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source close to the couple confirmed the new arrival to People after the couple sparked rumors with a cryptic social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

Couple Vacationed at a 'Sanctuary for Families'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Jake Bongiovi appeared to be wearing an infant carrier strapped to his chest.

In the social media update, Bongiovi, 24, appeared to be wearing an infant chest carrier. Brown could also be seen holding their toddler daughter during a family stroll through the woods near Italy's picturesque Dolomites.

The actress tagged San Sonnea Family as their dreamy destination, which describes itself on Instagram as "a secluded sanctuary for families only to reconnect deeply with nature in the Dolomites," seemingly the perfect hideaway for Brown and Bongiovi to bond with their newest addition as a family-of-four.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Gave Hints About a Family of 'Four'

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown posted a thirst trap photo from her getaway.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with questions on whether the pair had welcomed another baby into the family.

"They had another child?! Millie has the little one, but Jake seems to wear a baby wrap?" one person asked, and a second person chimed in, "The way that the carrier is fitted on Jake makes it look like there is something in it."

Others pointed to clues in Brown's post, which also included a photo of four eggs in a bowl, a video of a family of four ducks, and a shirtless Bongiovi seen with a seemingly newer tattoo of four flying birds at the base of his neck.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcomed First Child in 2025

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced in August 2025 that they adopted a baby girl.

Brown announced via Instagram that she and her husband had become first-time parents in an August 21, 2025, post.

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," she wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

As Radar previously reported, the couple married in an intimate, low-key ceremony in May 2024, followed by a more extravagant wedding at Villa Cetinale, a 17th-century estate in Tuscany, Italy, where the fashionable bride sported four different wedding looks.

Brown and Bongiovi's love story began when they started dating in 2021, when she was just 17 years old, and the hunky model and son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi was 19.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Claims Parenting and Being a Partner Isn't Always 'Fun' or 'Fulfilling'

A photo of Maye Musk and Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Mother, 78, Reveals She Sleeps in His Garage at Starbase — And Calls It a 'Luxury'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's First Child's Face and Name Kept Private

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Source: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have yet to publicly show their daughter's face or name.

Brown had made no secret of her desire to adopt long before becoming a mom, previously insisting she saw no real difference between welcoming a biological child and building a family through adoption in 2025.

"I feel like anything's out because my home is full of love for anyone and anything," she explained at the time. "And so that is kind of what we stand by. Jake and I, the energy in our house is that the door is always open."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.