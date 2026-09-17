Millie Bobby Brown, 22, Welcomes Second Baby Through Adoption With Husband Jake Bongiovi, 24
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:14 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown is now a mom-of-two at the tender age of 22 after she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, secretly expanded their young family by adopting a second child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source close to the couple confirmed the new arrival to People after the couple sparked rumors with a cryptic social media post.
Couple Vacationed at a 'Sanctuary for Families'
In the social media update, Bongiovi, 24, appeared to be wearing an infant chest carrier. Brown could also be seen holding their toddler daughter during a family stroll through the woods near Italy's picturesque Dolomites.
The actress tagged San Sonnea Family as their dreamy destination, which describes itself on Instagram as "a secluded sanctuary for families only to reconnect deeply with nature in the Dolomites," seemingly the perfect hideaway for Brown and Bongiovi to bond with their newest addition as a family-of-four.
Millie Bobby Brown Gave Hints About a Family of 'Four'
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with questions on whether the pair had welcomed another baby into the family.
"They had another child?! Millie has the little one, but Jake seems to wear a baby wrap?" one person asked, and a second person chimed in, "The way that the carrier is fitted on Jake makes it look like there is something in it."
Others pointed to clues in Brown's post, which also included a photo of four eggs in a bowl, a video of a family of four ducks, and a shirtless Bongiovi seen with a seemingly newer tattoo of four flying birds at the base of his neck.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcomed First Child in 2025
Brown announced via Instagram that she and her husband had become first-time parents in an August 21, 2025, post.
"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," she wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."
As Radar previously reported, the couple married in an intimate, low-key ceremony in May 2024, followed by a more extravagant wedding at Villa Cetinale, a 17th-century estate in Tuscany, Italy, where the fashionable bride sported four different wedding looks.
Brown and Bongiovi's love story began when they started dating in 2021, when she was just 17 years old, and the hunky model and son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi was 19.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's First Child's Face and Name Kept Private
Brown had made no secret of her desire to adopt long before becoming a mom, previously insisting she saw no real difference between welcoming a biological child and building a family through adoption in 2025.
"I feel like anything's out because my home is full of love for anyone and anything," she explained at the time. "And so that is kind of what we stand by. Jake and I, the energy in our house is that the door is always open."