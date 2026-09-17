Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Trump for Sky-High Fuel Prices in Viral Gas Station Rant: 'This Is His Fault'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene may be out of Congress, but her ridicule of President Donald Trump hasn't stopped, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former MAGA queen called out Trump for the rising prices of gas across the United States. In a video filmed outside of a gas station, Greene showcased the issue directly to her followers.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Trump's War in Iran
While visiting California, Greene pointed to a sign, highlighting the $8.49 per gallon price for diesel. "Let me tell you something," she told the camera. "It's $6.59 in Georgia."
Greene, who is from the state of Georgia, continued, "I don't care if it's Georgia or California. It's way too high. This is ridiculous."
She added, "Look, everything you buy- your food, your supplies, all of your goods gets delivered by diesel," Greene said.
Additionally, she pointed blame at Trump and the Department of War's ongoing attacks on Iran, attributing rising domestic costs to foreign policy. She called on the war in Iran to stop immediately.
"This is Trump's fault," the 52-year-old said. "This should not be this high. It needs to end. Ridiculous."
Diesel Gas Prices Hit Record High
The national average gas price is currently $4.44 per gallon, according to AAA. This is down from the 2022 high of $5.02. However, just one year ago, the price was $3.20.
As for diesel gas, the current per-gallon price is $6.40. Last year, the price was $3.71.
Notably, today's average set a record high for diesel gasoline.
Americans Nationally Suffer From High Prices
Greene supporters filled the comments, sharing their stories of high gas prices across the nation. Showing a sign of diesel hitting $5.99, one person said, "This is wild in Tennessee today! I'm old enough to remember when republicans here, myself included, were absolutely losing it when gas reached over $3.50 under Biden."
Other people struggled to sympathize with Greene, who was one of Trump's biggest allies for years. While she turned away from his policies recently, critics struggled to accept her due to the impact of her support.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Bashed for Prior Trump Support
"If only someone had tried to warn people, he would have wiped out the economy the way he bankrupted every company he touched. Oh, wait, we did 40+ years of failed businesses was exactly what you voted for," one critic said.
"This you?" one person asked, attaching a video of Greene decked out in MAGA merchandise.
A third user said, "You are still a MAGA Republican; just because you broke with Trump does not wipe away the years you spent pushing his agenda and advocating for the extremist policies that have landed us here. YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM."