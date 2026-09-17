Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Trump for Sky-High Fuel Prices in Viral Gas Station Rant: 'This Is His Fault'

While visiting California, Greene pointed to a sign, highlighting the $8.49 per gallon price for diesel. "Let me tell you something," she told the camera. "It's $6.59 in Georgia."

Greene, who is from the state of Georgia, continued, "I don't care if it's Georgia or California. It's way too high. This is ridiculous."

She added, "Look, everything you buy- your food, your supplies, all of your goods gets delivered by diesel," Greene said.

Additionally, she pointed blame at Trump and the Department of War's ongoing attacks on Iran, attributing rising domestic costs to foreign policy. She called on the war in Iran to stop immediately.

"This is Trump's fault," the 52-year-old said. "This should not be this high. It needs to end. Ridiculous."