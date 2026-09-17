Trump Blames 'Sleepy Joe Biden' for America's Price Increases — As Prez Is Accused of Being 'Delusional'

President Donald Trump said that former President Joe Biden is responsible for higher prices as he claimed that inflation will be the Biden administration’s legacy, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, September 14, Trump apparently had “Sleepy Joe” on his mind when he took to his Truth Social platform for his latest rant on the economy.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for the economy.

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"Price increases throughout America were caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, not by ‘TRUMP,'" he declared. Trump, 80, also said oil prices were higher under Biden and that, apart from oil, “prices are coming down sharply.” The president has made similar claims in recent months, pointing to lower food prices as evidence that his administration’s economic policies have been reducing costs. At a Republican midterm convention speech last week, Trump said that egg prices were getting lower while arguing that “almost every other item” was also rapidly falling.

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But critics on social media swiftly called out Trump for his remarks. One user on X wrote, "Lies and more lies. Biden is not the president. Trump is to blame for increase in gas and food prices," and another person chimed in, "So basically Trump is just a delusional, incompetent moron who has no clue how to fix anything." "I'm sorry Mr. Trump, you can't keep on blaming the previous Government," a third critic claimed. "Prices are rising on your watch. You've started a war with no plan how to end it. The country is going to take years to recover from all the mistakes you have made."

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Source: MEGA Joe Biden was president from 2021-2025.

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The Biden-to-Trump price tracker, which identifies the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as its source, shows that some individual prices have fallen this year, while others have increased. As of its August 2026 comparison, eggs were listed at $2.27, down 74.2 percent, while butter was $4.02, down 19.9 percent. Strawberries were $2.58, down 24.5 percent, bacon was $6.61, down 6.3 percent, and bread was $1.82, down 5.9 percent. However, consumer prices were 3.4 percent higher in August 2026 than a year earlier, and food purchased for consumption at home was 2.2 percent higher year over year, according to Newsweek.

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Source: MEGA Trump blamed the Biden administration for food and gas prices.

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The Biden-to-Trump price tracker additionally listed Diesel at $5.55, up 42.4 percent; coffee at $9.30, up 27.9 percent; gasoline at $4.20, up 26.7 percent; and beef at $6.92, up 22 percent. Gasoline prices have also risen sharply, with the national average above $4 per gallon and around $4.30. It was roughly $3.10 shortly before Trump’s January 2025 inauguration. The average remained below the extraordinary 2022 peak of more than $5 per gallon.

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Source: MEGA President Joe Biden did not continue his 2024 bid for reelection.