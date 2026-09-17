Michelle Obama Claims Parenting and Being a Partner Isn't Always 'Fun' or 'Fulfilling'

The moment came on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of her IMO podcast, when she answered a viewer question from a young woman who thrived in college but felt disillusioned by life in the workforce.

Michelle Obama opened up about the less-than-glamorous realities of family life, comparing her roles as a mother and partner to a job that isn't always "fun" or "fulfilling," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I understand I'm supposed to pay my dues, but I don't pretend to know everything. It's frustrating when I ask to have more responsibility doing work that I already know how to do, just for my boss to say, I'm not ready for it," a young woman named Rachel from San Diego complained.

"So my question is, how do I get my boss to take me more seriously so that I can continue to grow in my position, and how can I stand up for myself and my professional instincts while also respecting the fact that my colleagues have more experience?" she wanted to know.

"The first thing I would say is, Rachel, you're right where you're supposed to be. Sounds like a new job," Obama, 62, sagely responded. "Sounds like you're 26. It sounds like that's where you are."