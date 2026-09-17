Michelle Obama Claims Parenting and Being a Partner Isn't Always 'Fun' or 'Fulfilling'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama opened up about the less-than-glamorous realities of family life, comparing her roles as a mother and partner to a job that isn't always "fun" or "fulfilling," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The moment came on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of her IMO podcast, when she answered a viewer question from a young woman who thrived in college but felt disillusioned by life in the workforce.
Michelle Obama Offers Advice to Young Woman
"I understand I'm supposed to pay my dues, but I don't pretend to know everything. It's frustrating when I ask to have more responsibility doing work that I already know how to do, just for my boss to say, I'm not ready for it," a young woman named Rachel from San Diego complained.
"So my question is, how do I get my boss to take me more seriously so that I can continue to grow in my position, and how can I stand up for myself and my professional instincts while also respecting the fact that my colleagues have more experience?" she wanted to know.
"The first thing I would say is, Rachel, you're right where you're supposed to be. Sounds like a new job," Obama, 62, sagely responded. "Sounds like you're 26. It sounds like that's where you are."
Michelle Obama Admits There's 'Learning' to Be Had in Being 'Not Happy'
Obama noted that from late teens into mid-20s, "that period of growth, which is time-based, is real" and "growth in the learning process is how you get more tools."
"You do have to distinguish: am I at a place that's sapping me, or am I in a place where I'm not happy and I'm uncomfortable, you know, because there's learning to be had in that," the Becoming author continued.
Michelle Obama Claimed Being a 'Mother' and a 'Partner' Isn't Always 'Fun'
"Getting through that part, you don't like the process always, right? The process isn't always fun and doesn't have to be, but you still, you have to get used to getting through parts of the process you don't like. Because guess what that is? Most of life," Obama explained.
"You know, really being able to get through the part of life that isn't fun. And isn't fulfilling. Shoot, that's being a mother, right? That's being a parent, that's being a partner, that's paying bills," the former first lady said.
Michelle is married to former President Barack Obama and welcomed their daughters, Malia, 28, and Sasha, 25, with him.
"I mean, so much of life is like being able to withstand and sustain yourself and be resilient through the stuff that's not fun, and you do not like," she added.
Michelle Obama Loves Her 'Schedule' as an Empty-Nester
This comes after Michelle admitted that she didn't immediately feel sad about her daughters moving out.
"I love them, but, you know, Barack cried when they went to college. I was like, bye. Goodbye!" she joked on the August 26 episode of IMO.
Guest Jon Stewart admitted he missed the "meaning" and "pattern" that came with being a hands-on parent. When he asked her if she felt the same, Michelle replied with an emphatic, "No!"
"I'm good. Look at all this meaning," she declared, gesturing around her podcast studio. "I love my schedule. I have a great schedule, and it's all mine."