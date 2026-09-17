Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Mother, 78, Reveals She Sleeps in His Garage at Starbase — And Calls It a 'Luxury'

A photo of Maye Musk and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Maye Musk shed light on her relationship with her son.

Profile Image

Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Elon Musk's mom, Maye, has no problem couch hopping.

When the 78-year-old visits with her billionaire son, she has claimed that she doesn't mind sleeping in his garage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Maye Musk Dishes on Her Living Arrangements

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Maye Musk
Source: MEGA

Maye Musk stays with Elon at Starbase on occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

However, since Elon notably doesn't prefer to keep a permanent residence, she visits him at Starbase instead.

During these trips, Maye told the New York Post that she has no trouble sleeping on the ground, including the garage, as long as she has a few necessities.

“If I have a couch or a mattress on the floor, then I’m good," she explained. "Sleeping on the floor – there’s a roof over your head. That’s a luxury.”

Elon's Starbase is an industrial complex located on the southern tip of Texas near Boca Chica Beach. It is a private, corporate town, meaning it is mostly just employees and their families living there. Elon doesn't necessarily hold a permanent residence at Starbase, but he did set up shop in a $50,000 modular housing unit temporarily.

The location as a whole is still under development. For now, employees are making tech, including building and launching next-generation rockets, and enhancing the infrastructure. Their first launch occurred on July 25, 2019, and the most recent was on July 24, 2026.

Elon also hopes to prepare the location for a mission to Mars in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Maye Disparages the Luxury Lifestyle

A photo of Maye Musk with Elon Musk and his son
Source: MEGA

Maye worked in the health and wellness industry to make ends meet.

Article continues below advertisement

Maye shared her perspective on luxury, which takes a sharp turn from what you may expect from a billionaire's mother.

She left Elon's father, Errol, after alleged abuse – claims which he denied. Maye went on to juggle jobs to make ends meet while raising Elon, his brother Kimbal, and his sister, Tosca. The now 78-year-old primarily worked in the health and wellness industry.

The financial struggles that followed her freedom from the relationship taught her some valuable lessons.

"You can do without dinners, and you can do without movies or fancy clothes or anything, as long as you don’t have somebody who’s nasty around, shouting at you all the time," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Elon's Mom Has No Time for Victimhood Mindset

A photo of Maye Musk and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

She explained her best years have come in her 70s.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shamed the idea of wallowing in self-pity instead of making plans for a better future.

“People suffer a lot in this world, and they don’t think there’s a way out,” Maye said. “They need to focus ... how are you going to get out of this miserable situation?”

Now, she's decided that her seventies have been her "best years."

Her career looks a bit different than it did in those days of struggle. Maye lives in downtown NYC and has built a social media following.

READ MORE ON NEWS
An Australian athlete has issued an apology for not exiting a race after she became ill.

Aussie HYROX Athlete, 24, Apologizes After Soiling Herself During Competition and Forfeits Win Following Global Backlash

picture of Edy Gutierrez Mejia and new chopper crash

Third Victim of News Chopper Tragedy Named — Officials Probe Live Crash Footage to Determine What Went Wrong

Article continues below advertisement

Maye Exposes Elon's Behind-the-Scenes Nature

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Maye Musk
Source: MEGA

She called her son 'funny.'

Opening up on her relationship with her son, Elon, Maye admitted that she has little expertise to offer him growing up.

"I can just offer scrambled eggs," she half-joked about raising him.

Describing Elon's behind-the-scenes demeanor, she said, "When he’s with his kids, no one else exists. He just plays with them. He’s just lovable. He’s funny. But he is brilliant. He’s a genius. He really is one of a kind, and a genius of the world.”

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.