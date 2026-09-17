Elon Musk's Mother, 78, Reveals She Sleeps in His Garage at Starbase — And Calls It a 'Luxury'

However, since Elon notably doesn't prefer to keep a permanent residence, she visits him at Starbase instead.

During these trips, Maye told the New York Post that she has no trouble sleeping on the ground, including the garage, as long as she has a few necessities.

“If I have a couch or a mattress on the floor, then I’m good," she explained. "Sleeping on the floor – there’s a roof over your head. That’s a luxury.”

Elon's Starbase is an industrial complex located on the southern tip of Texas near Boca Chica Beach. It is a private, corporate town, meaning it is mostly just employees and their families living there. Elon doesn't necessarily hold a permanent residence at Starbase, but he did set up shop in a $50,000 modular housing unit temporarily.

The location as a whole is still under development. For now, employees are making tech, including building and launching next-generation rockets, and enhancing the infrastructure. Their first launch occurred on July 25, 2019, and the most recent was on July 24, 2026.

Elon also hopes to prepare the location for a mission to Mars in the future.