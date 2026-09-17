Elon Musk's Mother, 78, Reveals She Sleeps in His Garage at Starbase — And Calls It a 'Luxury'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, has no problem couch hopping.
When the 78-year-old visits with her billionaire son, she has claimed that she doesn't mind sleeping in his garage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Maye Musk Dishes on Her Living Arrangements
However, since Elon notably doesn't prefer to keep a permanent residence, she visits him at Starbase instead.
During these trips, Maye told the New York Post that she has no trouble sleeping on the ground, including the garage, as long as she has a few necessities.
“If I have a couch or a mattress on the floor, then I’m good," she explained. "Sleeping on the floor – there’s a roof over your head. That’s a luxury.”
Elon's Starbase is an industrial complex located on the southern tip of Texas near Boca Chica Beach. It is a private, corporate town, meaning it is mostly just employees and their families living there. Elon doesn't necessarily hold a permanent residence at Starbase, but he did set up shop in a $50,000 modular housing unit temporarily.
The location as a whole is still under development. For now, employees are making tech, including building and launching next-generation rockets, and enhancing the infrastructure. Their first launch occurred on July 25, 2019, and the most recent was on July 24, 2026.
Elon also hopes to prepare the location for a mission to Mars in the future.
Maye Disparages the Luxury Lifestyle
Maye shared her perspective on luxury, which takes a sharp turn from what you may expect from a billionaire's mother.
She left Elon's father, Errol, after alleged abuse – claims which he denied. Maye went on to juggle jobs to make ends meet while raising Elon, his brother Kimbal, and his sister, Tosca. The now 78-year-old primarily worked in the health and wellness industry.
The financial struggles that followed her freedom from the relationship taught her some valuable lessons.
"You can do without dinners, and you can do without movies or fancy clothes or anything, as long as you don’t have somebody who’s nasty around, shouting at you all the time," she explained.
Elon's Mom Has No Time for Victimhood Mindset
She also shamed the idea of wallowing in self-pity instead of making plans for a better future.
“People suffer a lot in this world, and they don’t think there’s a way out,” Maye said. “They need to focus ... how are you going to get out of this miserable situation?”
Now, she's decided that her seventies have been her "best years."
Her career looks a bit different than it did in those days of struggle. Maye lives in downtown NYC and has built a social media following.
Maye Exposes Elon's Behind-the-Scenes Nature
Opening up on her relationship with her son, Elon, Maye admitted that she has little expertise to offer him growing up.
"I can just offer scrambled eggs," she half-joked about raising him.
Describing Elon's behind-the-scenes demeanor, she said, "When he’s with his kids, no one else exists. He just plays with them. He’s just lovable. He’s funny. But he is brilliant. He’s a genius. He really is one of a kind, and a genius of the world.”