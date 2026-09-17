'Creepy' Mitch McConnell Sparks 'Elder Abuse' Rumors as Senator Appears in Bizarre Video Following Return to Congress

While many critics suggested McConnell hang it up for good, a top doctor agreed and claimed the politician is not ready to deal with the stress of his job again, as it could prove fatal.

"If he had another fall, it could kill him. It could absolutely kill him," Dr. Anahita Dua, a vascular surgeon, told the Daily Beast. "Right now, his biggest issues are his balance and his strength. He undoubtedly is on some medications. He needs to regain his stamina, his mobility, and be able to do his ongoing rehabilitation."

Dr. Dua added, "Unless he's something different from the patients that I see day to day, he is in no position to be going onto the Senate floor, listening to hours of testimony, reading bills, and making executive decisions when he’s probably in pain, probably unable to do the basic things like something as simple as he needs to go to the bathroom."

The medical expert claimed McConnell looks "exactly like somebody who underwent a fall and had pneumonia would look."