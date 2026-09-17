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Home > Politics > Mitch McConnell

'Creepy' Mitch McConnell Sparks 'Elder Abuse' Rumors as Senator Appears in Bizarre Video Following Return to Congress

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Source: MEGA; @DESIRÉE TOWNSEND (@DESIREEREPORTS) / X

Mitch McConnell's recent appearance has left critics concerned for his wellbeing.

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Mitch McConnell has spared "elder abuse" rumors after the Kentucky senator made a surprise return to Congress following a 92-day absence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, September 14, McConnell appeared in public for the first time since he was rushed to the hospital in June after reportedly being found "unconscious" inside his home.

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'This Is Pure Elder Abuse'

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Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: @DESIRÉE TOWNSEND (@DESIREEREPORTS) / X

McConnell appeared frozen during a recent public appearance.

A new video posted by independent journalist Desirée Townsend showed McConnell inside a car after casting his vote in the Senate Agriculture Committee on Wednesday, September 16.

In the clip, the 84-year-old has his mouth slightly open and is smiling before slowly lifting his hand to acknowledge reporters. However, McConnell's frozen expression left critics concerned, as one person said, "This is so sad to watch. He is just brain-damaged, and the Republican Party uses him in that way..."

Another user asked, "Where are his children, family members? This is terrible," and one commentator suggested, "elder abuse."

"Dear lord. This is pure elder abuse," they noted, while another branded McConnell "creepy" and added, "He doesn’t look like he is alive."

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Mitch McConnell Risking Death With Return?

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

The 84-year-old recently returned to Congress after a 92-day absence.

While many critics suggested McConnell hang it up for good, a top doctor agreed and claimed the politician is not ready to deal with the stress of his job again, as it could prove fatal.

"If he had another fall, it could kill him. It could absolutely kill him," Dr. Anahita Dua, a vascular surgeon, told the Daily Beast. "Right now, his biggest issues are his balance and his strength. He undoubtedly is on some medications. He needs to regain his stamina, his mobility, and be able to do his ongoing rehabilitation."

Dr. Dua added, "Unless he's something different from the patients that I see day to day, he is in no position to be going onto the Senate floor, listening to hours of testimony, reading bills, and making executive decisions when he’s probably in pain, probably unable to do the basic things like something as simple as he needs to go to the bathroom."

The medical expert claimed McConnell looks "exactly like somebody who underwent a fall and had pneumonia would look."

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Mitch McConnell Speaks Out

Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Critics have now suggested his return is 'elder abuse.'

According to Dr. Dua, McConnell should be "rehabilitating at home with his family, eating properly, sleeping properly, and as de-stressed as possible."

Upon his return earlier this week, McConnell confessed his "recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven't made it any easier. I'm still not quite back to 100 percent, but I've assured Leader (John) Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me..."

At the time of his hospitalization, the senator's team released a statement claiming he was "improving." However, no photo or video of McConnell was released at the time, leading to wild theories, including that he was "brain dead." to rest.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear even released a letter asking McConnell for transparency about his health condition to put the theories to rest.

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Photo of Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

McConnell admitted he's not 'quite back to 100 percent.'

"...As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health," the 48-year-old said in his note, and reminded McConnell that public officeholders "have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent."

He added, "I believe this requires clear communication about one's ability to serve."

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