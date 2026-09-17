Aussie HYROX Athlete, 24, Apologizes After Soiling Herself During Competition and Forfeits Win Following Global Backlash

Joanna Wietrzyk, the top-ranked global women’s singles athlete, was allowed to continue and ultimately win a race in China after suffering from diarrhea during the event.

An Australian athlete has apologized following her refusal to withdraw from a Hyrox race after soiling herself, RadarOnline.com can report.

After grossed-out critics ripped her victory, she released a statement Thursday, September 17, offering a "sincere apology” to the people of China, her fellow competitors, the spectators, and the Hyrox organizers.

Wietrzyk was competing in the Women’s Pro division in Beijing when the 24-year-old had her accident. But she kept running, even as fecal matter smeared across her arms and legs.

"I recognize that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused."

"I felt completely fit and healthy at the start of the race, with no reason to expect any illness," she stated. "Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track.

The racer then announced that she would retroactively withdraw from the race and forfeit the points she earned.

"I know my actions had an impact beyond myself, and I am genuinely sorry to everyone who was affected," she continued. "I am learning from this experience and will carry those lessons with me, including remembering that there is more to life than racing and knowing when it is right to step away."

She wrapped up her apology with a note of thanks.

"Thank you to those standing by me, both as an athlete and as a person, during this time, and to everyone who has reached out with kindness and support. It means more to me than I can properly express right now," she noted. "I will be taking some time to recover, reflect, and look after myself and my family away from the noise."