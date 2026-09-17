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Home > True Crime > Joseph Duggar

Joseph Duggar Court Update: Ex-Reality Star's Lawyer Wants More Time to Question Witnesses in Child Molestation Case

Photo of Joseph Duggar, Kendra Duggar
Source: MEGA; @littleduggarfamily

Joseph Duggar's attorney has requested another court date.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar's attorney has requested another court date, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The attorney, Albert Sauline, told a judge that he and the state prosecutor spoke to a witness the day before for "close to an hour."

He claimed other witnesses were likely to be added to the state of Florida's case against the former reality star, and that they'd need more time for depositions.

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Joseph Duggar's Arrest Details

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Photo of Joseph Duggar, Kendra Duggar
Source: @LITTLEDUGGARFAMILY / INSTAGRAM

Joseph Duggar is accused of touching a 9-year-old girl inappropriately during a 2020 family vacation.

The next court date has been set for November 10 at 9 a.m. Duggar himself did not appear in court.

Duggar was arrested this March in his home state of Arkansas after a 14-year-old girl came forward and accused him of touching her inappropriately during a 2020 family vacation to Panama City Beach. At the time, she says she was just 9 years old.

The 31-year-old allegedly admitted this to the girl's father and local police when confronted. He was then charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 and lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older.

He was eventually released from the Bay County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

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Kendra Duggar Reveals Children No Longer Live With Her

Photo of Joseph Duggar, Kendra Duggar
Source: @LITTLEDUGGARFAMILY / INSTAGRAM

His wife, Kendra Duggar, was arrested in March of 2026 on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree false imprisonment.

Duggar's wife, Kendra, was also arrested and hit with a slew of charges. These included four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment. She was released less than two hours later on a $1,470 bond.

In a jail call two days later, Kendra revealed to her husband that their four children were no longer living with her.

"From what I can hear, they’re doing good," she explained at the time. "It's just like, when you then take my babies from me... they were who I was just going to pour my life into."

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Kendra Duggar's Jail Phone Call

Photo of Joseph Duggar, Kendra Duggar
Source: @LITTLEDUGGARFAMILY / INSTAGRAM

In a jail call on March 22, 2026, Kendra Duggar revealed that her four children were no longer living with her.

"I think Friday has probably been my hardest day, but that's crazy to say because Wednesday was crazy hard," Kendra added. "I'm fighting for the kids, and they're my number one priority right now."

Duggar told his wife that he was "100 percent behind" her.

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Josh Duggar's Legal Issues

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Photo of Josh Duggar
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence after being convicted of receiving child sexual abuse material.

Joseph and Kendra aren't the only Duggars to face legal issues in recent years.

Eldest brother Josh Duggar was found guilty on one count of receiving child sexual abuse material in 2021. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

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