Joseph Duggar Court Update: Ex-Reality Star's Lawyer Wants More Time to Question Witnesses in Child Molestation Case

The next court date has been set for November 10 at 9 a.m. Duggar himself did not appear in court.

Duggar was arrested this March in his home state of Arkansas after a 14-year-old girl came forward and accused him of touching her inappropriately during a 2020 family vacation to Panama City Beach. At the time, she says she was just 9 years old.

The 31-year-old allegedly admitted this to the girl's father and local police when confronted. He was then charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 and lewd and lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older.

He was eventually released from the Bay County Jail on a $600,000 bond.