EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Pushing Building Spree as It's the Only Way He Knows to Leave Mark on America'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is pushing his Washington building spree because creating monuments is the "only sure way" the former property developer knows how to leave a permanent mark on America, political insiders have told RadarOnline.com.
Trump, 80, has made reshaping the capital a defining feature of his second term, pursuing a vast White House ballroom and a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery while becoming deeply involved in plans for the Kennedy Center.
Washington Construction Projects Continue Amid Crises
The projects have continued even as his administration confronts the war with Iran, economic pressures, and mounting political battles at home.
One Washington political source said: "Trump has spent his life thinking in terms of buildings, and there is a belief around him that this is how he understands legacy – something physical carrying his imprint that will remain long after his presidency ends.
"He can sign legislation and issue executive orders, but another president can reverse those decisions. You cannot erase a giant building or monument nearly as easily. Critics believe that distinction explains why these projects matter so much to him, and are convinced he is pushing a building spree agenda as it's the only way he knows how to leave a mark on America."
A second political insider said the president's enthusiasm had become particularly striking given the international crises occupying the White House.
They added: "There are enormously serious issues demanding Trump's attention, yet construction is the subject that genuinely seems to energize him. He talks about stone, columns, gold and architecture with the enthusiasm of the property developer he was before politics.
"His opponents see an extraordinary contrast – America is involved in a war, and Trump is simultaneously thinking about what Washington will physically look like after he has gone."
White House Ballroom Plans Move Forward
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has publicly described Trump's fascination with construction, saying the president telephones him late at night to discuss projects.
Lutnick said: "He loves to build. This is what he enjoys. So late at night, 11 o'clock at night, he calls me and wants to talk about things he's building, because it's fun for him."
He added: "Everybody does that. And the one thing he likes to do during the week is construction."
The Supreme Court recently allowed construction of Trump's White House ballroom to continue while litigation proceeds, and administration officials have announced preparations for excavation connected with the proposed triumphal arch.
The Kennedy Center has separately become the subject of a legal battle after a federal judge ruled that Trump's name could not be added to the building without congressional approval.
President Links Construction to Lasting Legacy
Trump, who built his public identity around his New York real estate empire before entering politics, has explicitly connected the Washington projects with what remains after his presidency.
Asked recently about effectively constructing monuments to himself, Trump said: "That's true. Nobody will do it once I'm gone. When I leave here, nobody will."
The president has also rejected suggestions there is anything unusual about his enthusiasm for construction.
During a tour of his ballroom project in May, Trump said: "I'm a really good builder. The thing I do best in life is build."
Political Battles Add Pressure to Second Term
Trump's second term in power has been dominated by a succession of fierce political battles, from his sweeping immigration crackdown and global tariff campaign to his decision to enter the war against Iran.
The conflict has proved particularly contentious after Trump campaigned on promises to avoid new foreign wars, while rising energy prices have added to domestic economic pressures.
His administration has also faced legal challenges over immigration policies, while Trump's tariffs have triggered disputes with major trading partners.
At home, his use of National Guard troops in Washington and dramatic reshaping of the federal government have generated further opposition and lawsuits.