EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Pushing Building Spree as It's the Only Way He Knows to Leave Mark on America'

The projects have continued even as his administration confronts the war with Iran, economic pressures, and mounting political battles at home.

One Washington political source said: "Trump has spent his life thinking in terms of buildings, and there is a belief around him that this is how he understands legacy – something physical carrying his imprint that will remain long after his presidency ends.

"He can sign legislation and issue executive orders, but another president can reverse those decisions. You cannot erase a giant building or monument nearly as easily. Critics believe that distinction explains why these projects matter so much to him, and are convinced he is pushing a building spree agenda as it's the only way he knows how to leave a mark on America."

A second political insider said the president's enthusiasm had become particularly striking given the international crises occupying the White House.

They added: "There are enormously serious issues demanding Trump's attention, yet construction is the subject that genuinely seems to energize him. He talks about stone, columns, gold and architecture with the enthusiasm of the property developer he was before politics.

"His opponents see an extraordinary contrast – America is involved in a war, and Trump is simultaneously thinking about what Washington will physically look like after he has gone."