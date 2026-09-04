EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Has Totally Turned on UK Over Iran Snub'

A high-ranking security source familiar with the tensions exclusively told Radar: "Trump has now totally turned on Britain over Iran. He believes America stepped up to confront a threat that affected its allies as much as the United States, and when he asked Britain to stand alongside him, he felt the answer was effectively no. He has not forgotten that.

"There is a real sense of anger behind what Trump is saying. In his mind, Britain wanted the benefits of its relationship with Washington while refusing to provide the level of military support he expected when America asked for it. The Falklands question has now given him an opportunity to make that frustration very public."

Another source said Trump's refusal to guarantee American assistance over the islands should be viewed in the context of the Iran dispute.

They added: "Trump sees international relationships as reciprocal. His attitude is essentially that if Britain would not come through for him over Iran, it should not automatically assume that America will come through for Britain whenever London needs Washington. That is why his Falklands comments were so pointed.

"This is also about applying pressure. Trump knows how important the Falklands are politically and symbolically to Britain, and raising doubts about American support sends an extremely powerful message. He wants Britain to understand that decisions over Iran have consequences for the wider relationship.

"The UK/US relationship has undoubtedly become more difficult because Trump believes Britain let him down. He expected much stronger backing, particularly when it came to the Strait of Hormuz, and Britain's refusal to provide what he wanted clearly irritated him enormously.

"Nobody around Trump is going to interpret his comments as accidental. He was directly asked whether America would help Britain over the Falklands and immediately brought the conversation back to Britain's failure to help him over Iran. The message could hardly have been clearer."