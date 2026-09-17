Third Victim of News Chopper Tragedy Named — Officials Probe Live Crash Footage to Determine What Went Wrong

The 29-year-old tourist from Guatemala had been planning to pick up a car and take it back to his hometown of Cuilapa to sell at the time of the crash, his cousin told NBC News.

His family is now working to send his remains back to Guatemala.

"This terrible and unforeseen tragedy has left an unfillable void and unimaginable grief in our entire family," Karla Padilla further shared in an online fundraiser to help the family with Mejia's funeral expenses.

"Those who knew Edy know what a wonderful person he was, always full of life, kindness and love for his loved ones."