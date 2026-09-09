EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Ridiculed for Focusing on Building Projects as Wars Rage Around the World
Sept. 9 2026, Published 2:46 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has become increasingly absorbed by construction projects across Washington as war grinds on overseas, prompting savage criticism the president appears more energized by bricks, gold and monumental architecture than the crises confronting his administration.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Trump, 80, has set in motion a series of ambitious changes across the capital during his second term, including a White House ballroom, plans for a vast triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery and alterations at the Kennedy Center.
Trump's Obsession With Building Amid War
Insiders have now told us his enthusiasm for huge building projects is continuing to engross him despite the United States remaining embroiled in conflict with Iran and wider instability in the Middle East.
One Washington political source exclusively told Radar: "There is a growing sense of disbelief that, with American forces engaged in a major conflict and enormously consequential decisions landing on the president's desk, Donald Trump can appear most animated when the conversation turns to buildings. Critics see a president obsessing over marble, gold and monuments while events abroad demand his full attention.
"That contrast has become increasingly difficult for people around Washington to stomach."
Another political insider said: "Trump has always regarded himself as a builder first, and the presidency has given him an opportunity that New York never did – the ability to reshape some of the most recognizable real estate in America. The ridicule comes from the fact that he seems determined to leave his physical mark on Washington while the country is dealing with problems considerably bigger than a ballroom or an arch.
"These optics are extraordinary. Americans are watching a war unfold while their president discusses columns, stonework, gold detailing and giant monuments in Washington. For opponents, it practically writes its own punchline – the world is dealing with profoundly serious events while Trump is still thinking like a property developer."
Late-Night Calls About Marble And Gold
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump's fascination with construction frequently dominates their private conversations.
He told the New York Times: "He loves to build. This is what he enjoys. So late at night, 11 o'clock at night, he calls me and wants to talk about things he's building, because it's fun for him."
Lutnick added even conversations dominated by Iran and other major issues eventually returned to Trump's preferred subject.
He said: "Everybody does that. And the one thing he likes to do during the week is construction."
The Supreme Court has allowed work on Trump's planned White House ballroom to move forward, while his administration has also discussed excavation for a 250-foot triumphal arch before the completion of a federal review.
The Kennedy Center board, dominated by Trump allies, has meanwhile voted to add the president's name to the building's main sign.
White House East Wing Demolished Without Approval
Trump built his public reputation through real estate before entering politics and has long complained about the regulations and approval processes surrounding development in New York.
Speaking to ballroom donors last year, Trump described his newfound freedom to reshape presidential property.
He said: "You mean I can actually do something that I really want?"
Trump has also recalled being told: "You're the president of the United States. You can do anything you want."
White House spokesman Davis Ingle rejected suggestions Trump's construction interests were distracting him from governing.
He said: "President Trump can walk and chew gum at the same time. As a result, the Trump Administration continues to deliver on the president's campaign promises."
Ingle added: "Thanks to the Builder-in-Chief, no other president has done more to beautify our nation's interior than President Trump."
Inside His Secret Billion-Dollar Blunder
Trump's projects have nonetheless attracted controversy over cost and process. The White House's historic East Wing was demolished without congressional approval, while a new helipad was built without a formal review.
His overhaul of the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial also ran into trouble when a new coating began peeling.
Trump blamed "vandals" without providing evidence.
The combined cost of Trump's construction ambitions could reach $1billion, much of it funded by taxpayers, while a Washington Post/Ipsos poll in July found nearly two-thirds of Americans viewed his three principal projects negatively.
Trump has made little secret of his desire to leave permanent landmarks behind.
He recently told New York Magazine: "Nobody will do it once I'm gone. When I leave here, nobody will."
During a May tour of the ballroom site, Trump offered an even simpler explanation for his enthusiasm.
He said: "I'm a really good builder. The thing I do best in life is build."