EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Ridiculed for Focusing on Building Projects as Wars Rage Around the World

Insiders have now told us his enthusiasm for huge building projects is continuing to engross him despite the United States remaining embroiled in conflict with Iran and wider instability in the Middle East.

One Washington political source exclusively told Radar: "There is a growing sense of disbelief that, with American forces engaged in a major conflict and enormously consequential decisions landing on the president's desk, Donald Trump can appear most animated when the conversation turns to buildings. Critics see a president obsessing over marble, gold and monuments while events abroad demand his full attention.

"That contrast has become increasingly difficult for people around Washington to stomach."

Another political insider said: "Trump has always regarded himself as a builder first, and the presidency has given him an opportunity that New York never did – the ability to reshape some of the most recognizable real estate in America. The ridicule comes from the fact that he seems determined to leave his physical mark on Washington while the country is dealing with problems considerably bigger than a ballroom or an arch.

"These optics are extraordinary. Americans are watching a war unfold while their president discusses columns, stonework, gold detailing and giant monuments in Washington. For opponents, it practically writes its own punchline – the world is dealing with profoundly serious events while Trump is still thinking like a property developer."