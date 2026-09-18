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Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry Mocked by Critics for Failing to Draw a Crowd During First Major Outing Since U.K. Return

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was mocked by critics after no fans greeted him at his first public U.K. event.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry was roasted by critics when he failed to draw a crowd at his first major public appearance since moving back to the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, 42, suited up in a tux and proudly displayed his royal medals at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards in London on Thursday, September 17.

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'Private Citizen' Prince Harry Looked Like a Working Royal

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was seen wearing some of his royal regalia in 2016, which he wore again to the September Invictus event.

Only a handful of curious onlookers and media were there for Harry's arrival, watching from behind velvet ropes as his motorcade swept up to London's Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, in a video posted to X.

Harry's team appeared eager to put the outing firmly in the spotlight, including the gala on his publicly released schedule of September engagements.

After climbing out of his blacked-out SUV, Harry paused to flash a wave at the sparse crowd before bounding up the steps to greet waiting officials.

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Prince Harry Treads on Kate Middleton Royal Role at Invictus Event

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Source: MEGA

Prince Harry posed with members of the Irish Guard at the event,

Harry arrived decked out, wearing his military medals and royal honors, including the Royal Victorian Order that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, bestowed on him in 2015.

The prince also posed with members of the Irish Guards – of which Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, serves as Colonel and takes part in events with the British Army regiment in her ceremonial military role.

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'I've Seen Bigger Crowds at the Public Library'

photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Critics mocked Prince Harry's low turnout at his first public event since his return.

Critics on X pointed out that Harry's public engagements appeared to no longer command the crowds and fanfare he enjoyed as a working member of the royal family.

"It's hilarious because there were only, like, 15 people there. And some looked like tourists who happened to be in the right place at the right time," one user quipped.

"I’ve seen bigger crowds at the public library for children’s story time on a Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.," a second person jeered.

"No security needed," a third critic said, taking a swipe at Harry's long-running battle for heightened protection.

A fourth user chimed in, "He waves to the crowd when he could’ve shaken all their hands, all 20 of them."

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Prince Harry Trying to Make a U.K. Comeback

photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a gala as one of their final U.K. activities before Megxit.

Harry has appeared to be determined to reclaim his U.K. image as a military veteran and prince, a reputation he had before leaving royal life with his wife, Meghan Markle, to move to the U.S.

After six years in the states, the duo moved back to England with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

But their arrival hasn't come without minor drama. After a letter approved by King Charles dubbed them "private citizens," Harry and Meghan's camp hit back that they were "public figures."

They also took their children out of their U.K. prep school after just two days due to potential security issues.

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