Prince Harry Mocked by Critics for Failing to Draw a Crowd During First Major Outing Since U.K. Return

Critics on X pointed out that Harry's public engagements appeared to no longer command the crowds and fanfare he enjoyed as a working member of the royal family.

"It's hilarious because there were only, like, 15 people there. And some looked like tourists who happened to be in the right place at the right time," one user quipped.

"I’ve seen bigger crowds at the public library for children’s story time on a Monday morning at 8:30 a.m.," a second person jeered.

"No security needed," a third critic said, taking a swipe at Harry's long-running battle for heightened protection.

A fourth user chimed in, "He waves to the crowd when he could’ve shaken all their hands, all 20 of them."