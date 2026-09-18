EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Genetic Drug Fears After Dad Ozzy's Death

Her fears have taken on added poignancy following the death last year of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, whose decades-long struggles with substance abuse were extensively documented.

Speaking on Paul C. Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, Osbourne said: "I always said, 'I'm never going to drink, I'm never going to do that, I'm fine without it.' And I ended up exactly the same as my dad.

"It's something I even worry about with my son. I never want him to go through what I went through. Ever."

Osbourne said she regards addiction as a "genetic disorder" and hopes she can give Sidney the emotional security she believes could help protect him as he grows older.

She added: "I want him to be confident enough in himself that he never even feels that kind of pain that he thinks that he needs to numb."