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EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Genetic Drug Fears After Dad Ozzy's Death

Photo of Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne has revealed genetic drug fears following her father's death.

Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne fears her young son could inherit the same vulnerability to addiction that affected both her and her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, saying she desperately wants to spare him the pain that shaped much of her own life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old TV personality, who is sober after struggling with drugs and alcohol from her teenage years, has admitted she worries about whether three-year-old Sidney, her son with former partner Sid Wilson, could have a genetic or environmental predisposition to addiction.

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Addiction Fears Grow After Ozzy Osbourne's Death

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Photo of Kelly Osbourne and Sidney
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne revealed deep fears that her young son could inherit addiction.

Her fears have taken on added poignancy following the death last year of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, whose decades-long struggles with substance abuse were extensively documented.

Speaking on Paul C. Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, Osbourne said: "I always said, 'I'm never going to drink, I'm never going to do that, I'm fine without it.' And I ended up exactly the same as my dad.

"It's something I even worry about with my son. I never want him to go through what I went through. Ever."

Osbourne said she regards addiction as a "genetic disorder" and hopes she can give Sidney the emotional security she believes could help protect him as he grows older.

She added: "I want him to be confident enough in himself that he never even feels that kind of pain that he thinks that he needs to numb."

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Kelly Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery

Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne reflected on her early fame on 'The Osbournes.'

Her comments come after years of speaking candidly about her own addiction and recovery.

Osbourne was still a teenager when she became internationally famous through MTV reality series The Osbournes, which documented the unconventional home life of Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne, 73.

The program also turned Osbourne and her brother Jack Osbourne, 40, into celebrities, while their sister Aimee Osbourne, 43, chose not to participate.

Osbourne has said the experience of finding fame so young left her wrestling with insecurity, self-doubt, and the sense that she had not earned her success. She subsequently experienced her own problems with drugs and alcohol before becoming sober.

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Ozzy Osbourne's Decades-Long Substance Abuse Struggles

Photo of Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne linked her addiction struggles to her father Ozzy Osbourne.

Her father's struggles had unfolded publicly for decades.

Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 before building a successful solo career that included songs such as Crazy Train and Hellraiser.

His drug and alcohol use also contributed to some of the darkest episodes of his life.

In 1989, while under the influence of drugs, he attacked Sharon and was arrested for attempted murder.

And in 1982, he urinated near the Alamo Cenotaph in Texas, resulting in a decade-long ban from performing in San Antonio.

Ozzy later became one of rock's most recognizable reality television personalities through The Osbournes.

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Kelly Osbourne Begins New Chapter in Britain

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Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Relocating back to Britain allowed her to focus entirely on motherhood.

His daughter's latest comments come as she attempts to establish a new chapter in Britain, where she spent much of her childhood before moving with her family to Los Angeles at 13.

Osbourne acknowledged returning to the UK and creating some distance from her famous family has not been welcomed by everyone.

She said: "Me living here now and choosing to separate myself a little and kind of rediscover myself, it's not like it's caused a wedge between us.

"But I would say that the family's a little bit upset that I have decided to go home and figure out me for a while."

Osbourne also said motherhood had changed her priorities.

She added: "I get it because I don't want to miss out on anything that my nieces are doing. But I also… I'm a mother, and I have my own responsibilities and my own life to live, and I'm taking this time to be a bit selfish."

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