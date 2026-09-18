Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW and Politico From White House in Press Purge Citing 'Fake News' — as Prez Warns More Outlets Are Next
Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has booted some of the largest "left-leaning" news organizations out of the White House, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president announced his decision in an unhinged Truth Social rant, blaming the media group's "constant 'reporting' of FAKE NEWS."
President Trump is Not Going to Take it Anymore
It's not yet clear what tipped the iceberg, but late Friday afternoon, the president announced the ousting of CNN, MS Now, and Politico.
"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW [sic] (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them 'alive.' Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" the 80-year-old leader said in the social media post.
He added, "Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow."
President Trump Doubles Down on His Declaration
Not long after releasing his decision, Trump met with reporters in the Oval Office, where he was grilled about the ban, and exactly what that means.
"I don't want them in my office. I don't want them here," Trump told a gaggle of reporters. "I would say the ban would go as far as you can."
The president slammed the three organizations specifically, calling them "very dishonest people. They write in a very dishonest way."
When one reporter asked if there was something in particular that upset him, Trump confessed there was nothing in particular that led to today's ban.
"No, no reason," he said. "It’s really just cumulative stories over the last few years. You get sick of it."
'Weak Little Man'
Reaction to the president's decree was decidedly split.
"'Fake News' means every single thing that the media communicates, which he doesn’t like no matter how accurate it may be!" one person exclaimed on X. "In fact, the more accurate it is, the more likely he will attempt to impugn it!"
Another commented, "He will change his mind. Because his addiction to press and coverage supersedes his hate for 'fake' news. He'd rather fake news be covering him every day than no news or small news outlets."
While a third user blasted, "His fragility is so unattractive. I can’t believe people admire this weak little man."
'This Should Have Happened in 2016'
However, the president's ban plan had plenty of supporters, including one who tweeted, "This should have happened in 2016. CNN and MSNBC make up stories that hurt America. They should be banned from broadcasting, not just the oval."
Another person echoed that, "Reality is CNN and MSNBC should have lost their broadcast license. The majority of Americans support the ban."
While a third simply slammed, "It’s so obvious how much bulls--t CNN spews."