EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Fears for North West' After Teen's Troubling Song

"North is clearly in a very dark place right now. You only have to listen to her song lyrics to see that," said an insider.

"It's easy to dismiss this as creative writing, but the reality is much bleaker. It's a blatant cry for help!"

In her spooky new track, Aishite, West belts out eerie lines like, "Ayy, ain't nobody finna save me / Ayy, and it's drivin' me crazy / Why can't I escape? / 'Cause they chase me / Just love me, everyone betrays me."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, concern for the wild child has been growing since her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, split in 2021 after a stormy six-year marriage.

The exes have repeatedly clashed over North's upbringing – with ranting rapper Kanye, 49, furious with Kardashian for allowing North's mature style and accusing her of trying to buy North's love with excessive spending.