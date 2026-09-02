EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Fears for North West' After Teen's Troubling Song
Sept. 2 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
North West has sparked fears she's close to a major meltdown – as calls reach fever pitch for her famous Kardashian family to step in before it's too late, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Days after the abrupt cancellation of her tour with rapper Molly Santana, the troubled 13-year-old nepo baby released a horror-inspired video with alarming lyrics about "betrayal" and "suffering."
Insider Calls Lyrics Cry For Help
"North is clearly in a very dark place right now. You only have to listen to her song lyrics to see that," said an insider.
"It's easy to dismiss this as creative writing, but the reality is much bleaker. It's a blatant cry for help!"
In her spooky new track, Aishite, West belts out eerie lines like, "Ayy, ain't nobody finna save me / Ayy, and it's drivin' me crazy / Why can't I escape? / 'Cause they chase me / Just love me, everyone betrays me."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, concern for the wild child has been growing since her parents, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, split in 2021 after a stormy six-year marriage.
The exes have repeatedly clashed over North's upbringing – with ranting rapper Kanye, 49, furious with Kardashian for allowing North's mature style and accusing her of trying to buy North's love with excessive spending.
Parents' Feud Takes Toll on North
Meanwhile, billionaire underwear mogul Kardashian, 45, has blasted the Yeezy hitmaker as a deadbeat dad to North and her three younger siblings and even considered dropping West from their name.
With North frequently caught in a tug-of-war between her feuding parents, insiders aren't surprised by her behavior.
"North may have been spoiled with material objects her whole life, but she's been to h--- and back thanks to her parents," said a source.
"The poor kid is clearly in a world of pain, and this video is proof she's seriously suffering."
Fans Voice Concern Over North
Fans agreed, expressing their worry on social media.
"A 13-year-old won't just up and write dark lyrics like this with no reason behind it," wrote one.
Another added: "This song is really sad. I was depressed at 13 too, hopefully North gets the love and support she needs from somewhere."