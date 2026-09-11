House Speaker Mike Johnson Floats Surprising New Job For Donald Trump Post-Presidency — Sending Republicans Wild

RadarOnline.com can reveal Johnson, 54, made the proposal during Thursday's Midterm Convention in Dallas .

House Speaker Mike Johnson has floated a potential new job for Donald Trump when his time as president ends — a seat in Congress .

"It's one of my favorite places in the Capitol and many of you have been there and you know that there are brass plates on the floor of people who served in Congress and then were elected president.

Johnson said: "I want to leave you with some words of inspiration,' taking the audience on an imaginary walk through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

He pointed to John Quincy Adams, the only former president to later win election to the House of Representatives, before suggesting Trump, 80, could potentially follow in his footsteps, sparking huge cheers from the Dallas crowd.

Trump has been tipped to follow ex-president John Quincy Adams who also served in Congress.

"I would take you tonight to the brass plate of John Quincy Adams.

"Why is that? He is the only person in the history of the United States who ran for the House after serving as president.

"Maybe our current president would do that?"

However, despite the roars of approval, Johnson quickly appeared to backtrack on the idea, telling the crowd: "No, no, I don't... he's going to be too busy!"

Trump's current presidential term ends in January 2029, and Johnson's remarks amounted to a suggestion rather than any indication that Trump is actually considering a congressional campaign.

For now, the president's attention is firmly fixed on a much more immediate political fight.