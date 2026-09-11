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Home > News > Donald Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson Floats Surprising New Job For Donald Trump Post-Presidency — Sending Republicans Wild

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Source: MEGA

House Speaker Mike Johnson has suggested a surprising new job for Donald Trump once his presidency comes to an end.

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Sept. 11 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

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House Speaker Mike Johnson has floated a potential new job for Donald Trump when his time as president ends — a seat in Congress.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Johnson, 54, made the proposal during Thursday's Midterm Convention in Dallas.

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Johnson Touting President For New Role

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Source: MEGA

Johnson floated idea during speech at Thursday's Midterm Convention in Dallas.

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He pointed to John Quincy Adams, the only former president to later win election to the House of Representatives, before suggesting Trump, 80, could potentially follow in his footsteps, sparking huge cheers from the Dallas crowd.

Johnson said: "I want to leave you with some words of inspiration,' taking the audience on an imaginary walk through Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

"It's one of my favorite places in the Capitol and many of you have been there and you know that there are brass plates on the floor of people who served in Congress and then were elected president.

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Following In John Quincy Adams' Footsteps

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Source: MEGA

Trump has been tipped to follow ex-president John Quincy Adams who also served in Congress.

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"I would take you tonight to the brass plate of John Quincy Adams.

"Why is that? He is the only person in the history of the United States who ran for the House after serving as president.

"Maybe our current president would do that?"

However, despite the roars of approval, Johnson quickly appeared to backtrack on the idea, telling the crowd: "No, no, I don't... he's going to be too busy!"

Trump's current presidential term ends in January 2029, and Johnson's remarks amounted to a suggestion rather than any indication that Trump is actually considering a congressional campaign.

For now, the president's attention is firmly fixed on a much more immediate political fight.

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'Greatest President In History'

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Source: MEGA

Trump lauded his own achievements at the convention.

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As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s 30-minute speech included the commander-in-chief branding himself the "greatest president in history" during his latest rallying call to voters.

He then asked his supporters to pledge allegiance to him in a vow to vote, saying: “Please raise your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States. That loves us so much he can't even breathe.

"That I will go out with my family, my friends, I'll do it any way — I don't care if I'm registered or not, I'm going to try to cheat like h--- like they do... and we are going to vote on November 3."

He then joked with attendees in Dallas: "You know what happens if you don't vote, right?," before revealing the punch line: "You go to h---."

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The president promised to pay U.S. adults $5k each if Republicans win midterms.

The previous day, Trump promised to pay U.S. adults $5,000 each if the Republicans win the midterms

The president said the payment would be made to every adult if the Republican Party wins both the House of Representatives and Senate at the election on November 3 — and branded the cash incentive "the Trump Dividend."

He said: "Because of our economic, tremendous economic success, like in history, we’ve never had anything like what’s happening, but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend."

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