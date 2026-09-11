Donald Trump Brands Himself the 'Greatest President in History' Before Jokingly Telling Crowd They're Going to 'H---' If They Don't Vote of Him

He said: "Please raise right your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States. That loves us so much he can't even breath.

"That I will go out with my family, my friends, I'll do it any way — I don't care if I'm registered or not, I'm going to try to cheat like h--- like they do... and we are going to vote on November 3."

He then joked with attendees in Dallas: "You know what happens if you don't vote right?," before revealing the punch line: "You go to h---."

It didn’t take long for the Democrats to react to Trump's speech, with the party's rapid response "Headquarters" account calling the pledge "a cult ritual."