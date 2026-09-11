Donald Trump Brands Himself the 'Greatest President in History' Before Jokingly Telling Crowd They're Going to 'H---' If They Don't Vote of Him
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 7:19 a.m. ET
Donald Trump branded himself the "greatest president in history" during his latest rallying call to voters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Commander-in-Chief, 80, also asked his supporters to pledge allegiance to him in a vow to vote while capping his 30-minute speech at the first ever Republican Midterm Convention on Thursday.
Trump Issues Rallying Call To Voters
He said: "Please raise right your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States. That loves us so much he can't even breath.
"That I will go out with my family, my friends, I'll do it any way — I don't care if I'm registered or not, I'm going to try to cheat like h--- like they do... and we are going to vote on November 3."
He then joked with attendees in Dallas: "You know what happens if you don't vote right?," before revealing the punch line: "You go to h---."
It didn’t take long for the Democrats to react to Trump's speech, with the party's rapid response "Headquarters" account calling the pledge "a cult ritual."
'A Stunningly Pointless Exercise For The Republicans'
Tim Hogan, a messaging adviser for the Democrats, called the whole GOP midterm convention, "a stunningly pointless exercise for the Republicans."
Trump, whose speech the previous night lasted two hours, also used his latest rallying call to praise veep J.D. Vance, who gave his own address which featured jibes at the Democrats.
He said: "Don't give the country over to a bunch of crazy people because you happen to disagree with us on a policy issue here or there."
Vance's speech offered hints about his political aspirations, as he spoke about his own family, his wife, Usha, who recently gave birth to their fourth child, and his vision for the country, which closely aligns with Trump's.
'I'll Buy You A Plane Ticket' Back To Mexico
But he was briefly interrupted when a heckler waving a Mexican flag cut him off, screaming "Free Palestine" inside the packed Dallas arena.
Vance addressed the breach, noting, "what the people at home missed is that we just had a protester interrupting us and waving the Mexican flag."
He then spoke to the heckler, adding "well, my friend, if you love Mexico so much, get your a-- over there! I'll buy you a plane ticket," sparking chants of "USA" from the crowd.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump promised to pay U.S. adults $5,000 each of the Republicans win the midterms.
The president said the payment would be made to every adult if the Republican party win both the House of Representatives and Senate at the election on November 3 — and branded the cash incentive "the Trump Dividend."
He said: "Because of our economic, tremendous economic success, like in history, we’ve never had anything like what’s happening, but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000.
"If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000.
"It will be called the Trump dividend."