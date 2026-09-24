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EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Reeve Playing Superman 'Shaped Who He Was' for the Rest of His Career Before His Death at 52 — 'It Was a Real Honor to Wear That Cape'

Christopher Reeve played Superman in four films.
Source: MEGA; Warner Bros.

Christopher Reeve played Superman in four films.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

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Late actor Christopher Reeve's children revealed that playing the role of Superman truly "shaped" who he was as an actor.

Nearly 22 years after his death, RadarOnline.com revisits how "very proud" Reeve was of bringing the classic superhero to life, according to his loved ones.

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Christopher Reeve Played Superman in 4 Films

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Christopher Reeve started out his career on the stage.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Reeve started out his career on the stage.

Reeve began his professional acting career on the stage in the 1960s before breaking into television in the '70s, but he truly shot to fame when he played the titular role in Richard Donner's 1978 superhero classic, Superman: The Movie.

He went on to star in its sequels, Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987).

Much later in his career, Reeve also had a two-episode stint as Dr. Virgil Swann in Smallville, a television show about Clark Kent's early days growing up in Kansas. Although his character was not Superman himself, it was a clear nod to his legacy as an actor.

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Christopher Reeve's Kids Reflect on His Work as Superman

Christopher Reeve thought it was an 'honor' to wear Superman's cape, his daughter claimed.
Source: Warner Bros.

Christopher Reeve thought it was an 'honor' to wear Superman's cape, his daughter claimed.

Prior to his death at 52, Reeve was a father to three children: Matthew, 46, and Alexandra, 42, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Gae Exton, and Will, 34, whom he shared with his wife, Dana Reeve.

During a gala for The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation in 2018, Alexandra claimed her father "always said that it was a real honor to wear the cape" as Superman.

"I think that shaped who he was indefinitely throughout the rest of his career," she shared.

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'A Champion for People Who Needed One'

Christopher Reeve's son said he'd be happy to know his work is still beloved.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Reeve's son said he'd be happy to know his work is still beloved.

At the same event, Will shared that he believed his father would be "honored to know" that people still "care" about his work as Superman so many decades later.

"And, more importantly, (that fans) draw inspiration in their daily lives from his Superman character," he added at the time. "I think that would give him the most pleasure now."

"He would want to be remembered as a champion for people who needed one – as a guide for people who needed someone to follow," he explained. "Not as a hero in the conventional sense, but a hero in the way that my dad defined it – which was as an ordinary individual who found the courage and strength to persevere in spite of overwhelming obstacles."

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'To Me, He Was Just Dad'

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Christopher Reeve had three children.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Reeve had three children.

In 1995, Christopher suffered a tragic horseback riding accident, and his injuries resulted in him being paralyzed from the neck down for the remainder of his life.

Despite his health woes and his worldwide fame, Will described his father as a devoted family man.

"I think my dad loved nothing more than my mom and his kids and living a life that was fulfilling and meaningful – no matter what life threw at him," he said. "To me, he was just Dad – and to his family and friends he was just Chris."

Christopher died in October 2004 at age 52.

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