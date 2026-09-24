EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Reeve Playing Superman 'Shaped Who He Was' for the Rest of His Career Before His Death at 52 — 'It Was a Real Honor to Wear That Cape'

Reeve began his professional acting career on the stage in the 1960s before breaking into television in the '70s, but he truly shot to fame when he played the titular role in Richard Donner's 1978 superhero classic, Superman: The Movie.

He went on to star in its sequels, Superman II (1980), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987).

Much later in his career, Reeve also had a two-episode stint as Dr. Virgil Swann in Smallville, a television show about Clark Kent's early days growing up in Kansas. Although his character was not Superman himself, it was a clear nod to his legacy as an actor.