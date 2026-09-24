Dolly Parton's Sister Dismisses Family Rift Rumors After Nephew's Firing and Restraining Order
Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's sister has downplayed rumors of a family feud after the firing of the late icon's nephew and security chief, Bryan Seaver, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Stella Parton, 77, admitted her family is going through a "difficult and confusing time" following the Jolene singer's death last month.
A 'Difficult Time of Loss and Confusion'
In her cryptic message posted on Facebook, she warned fans to be wary of what they're reading online.
Stella wrote: "All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world, having a human experience.
"We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well."
She continued: "Regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets, we are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances."
Stella Parton Feels Her Late Sister's Presence
Elsewhere in the statement, Stella once again honored her famous sister's life, revealing that there will be a celebration in the 9 to 5 icon's honor on Friday, September 25.
"Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality," she noted. "I feel her presence now as much as always. Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all our lives will keep growing!"
Stella thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" as she and her family "grieve" the country star's passing.
"We are also grieving the loss of our brother Denver, who passed less than a month before her," she said, referring to the crane operator, who died in July at the age of 82.
"I thank you again for your support of her and your kind thoughts. God bless all of you and have a wonderful day!"
'Dismayed By Actions'
Seaver, who publicly announced Parton’s death, was fired from protecting the legend's properties, a job he and his firm have been doing for two decades.
Seaver's team told TMZ they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" that have occurred since Parton’s passing, claiming they believe changes may be occurring in "bad faith."
Via a statement, his team added: "We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill (Parton's) final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."
Bryan Seaver Hit With Restraining Order
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However, Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, filed a restraining order against Seaver earlier this week, alleging that the latter has been attempting to extort him for money and threatening him since before the actress died.
According to TMZ, Nozell claimed Seaver threatened to invoke "his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence" to obtain funds.
"All I do is warfare … everyone needs to be worried about what I might do," Nozell alleged Seaver told him in a message.
"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I'm going to f--k everyone," Seaver allegedly wrote in a separate message. "I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family."
But Seaver insists the messages were misinterpreted, saying: "Nothing in this lawsuit were threats, and most of the comments I stand by. I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny, who I thought was my friend, and he fancies himself a gangster."
Seaver continued: "A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."