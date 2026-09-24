Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Sister Dismisses Family Rift Rumors After Nephew's Firing and Restraining Order

Photo of Bryan Seaver, Dolly Parton, Stella Parton
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM; mega

Dolly Parton's sister Stella has played down rumors of a family rift amid nephew Bryan Seaver's sacking.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Dolly Parton's sister has downplayed rumors of a family feud after the firing of the late icon's nephew and security chief, Bryan Seaver, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stella Parton, 77, admitted her family is going through a "difficult and confusing time" following the Jolene singer's death last month.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Difficult Time of Loss and Confusion'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's sister Stella opened up about grief in Facebook post.

Article continues below advertisement

In her cryptic message posted on Facebook, she warned fans to be wary of what they're reading online.

Stella wrote: "All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world, having a human experience.

"We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well."

She continued: "Regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets, we are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances."

Article continues below advertisement

Stella Parton Feels Her Late Sister's Presence

picture of Stella Parton and Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Stella Parton said her sister's 'light will never go out.'

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the statement, Stella once again honored her famous sister's life, revealing that there will be a celebration in the 9 to 5 icon's honor on Friday, September 25.

"Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality," she noted. "I feel her presence now as much as always. Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all our lives will keep growing!"

Stella thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" as she and her family "grieve" the country star's passing.

"We are also grieving the loss of our brother Denver, who passed less than a month before her," she said, referring to the crane operator, who died in July at the age of 82.

"I thank you again for your support of her and your kind thoughts. God bless all of you and have a wonderful day!"

Article continues below advertisement

'Dismayed By Actions'

picture of Bryan Seaver
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Bryan Seaver slammed the decision to sack him.

Article continues below advertisement

Seaver, who publicly announced Parton’s death, was fired from protecting the legend's properties, a job he and his firm have been doing for two decades.

Seaver's team told TMZ they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" that have occurred since Parton’s passing, claiming they believe changes may be occurring in "bad faith."

Via a statement, his team added: "We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill (Parton's) final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Seaver Hit With Restraining Order

READ MORE ON NEWS
A photo of Michael Eisner alongside a photo of Michael Moore alongside a photo of Harvey Weinstein

EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO Was Livid After Harvey Weinstein Secretly Bought Michael Moore's 9/11 Documentary Over Fears It Would Bash Bush Administration, Top Talent Agent Claims

A 'Survivor' contestant who lost his leg during filming is suing the show.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Survivor' Producers Were 'Nowhere to Be Found' as Contestant Was Mauled by Boat and 'Lost His Leg,' Attorney Claims in $100Million Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Seaver allegedly threatened to destroy Dolly Parton's brand.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, filed a restraining order against Seaver earlier this week, alleging that the latter has been attempting to extort him for money and threatening him since before the actress died.

According to TMZ, Nozell claimed Seaver threatened to invoke "his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence" to obtain funds.

"All I do is warfare … everyone needs to be worried about what I might do," Nozell alleged Seaver told him in a message.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Seaver insists the messages about his aunti were misinterpreted.

"Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I'm going to f--k everyone," Seaver allegedly wrote in a separate message. "I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family."

But Seaver insists the messages were misinterpreted, saying: "Nothing in this lawsuit were threats, and most of the comments I stand by. I was talking frankly in a private way with Danny, who I thought was my friend, and he fancies himself a gangster."

Seaver continued: "A lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.