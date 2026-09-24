Dolly Parton's Sister Dismisses Family Rift Rumors After Nephew's Firing and Restraining Order

Elsewhere in the statement, Stella once again honored her famous sister's life, revealing that there will be a celebration in the 9 to 5 icon's honor on Friday, September 25.

"Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality," she noted. "I feel her presence now as much as always. Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all our lives will keep growing!"

Stella thanked fans for their "outpouring of love" as she and her family "grieve" the country star's passing.

"We are also grieving the loss of our brother Denver, who passed less than a month before her," she said, referring to the crane operator, who died in July at the age of 82.

"I thank you again for your support of her and your kind thoughts. God bless all of you and have a wonderful day!"