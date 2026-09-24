'I Am the Code': Trump Allegedly Went Off on Architect After Prez Was Warned of New Ballroom's Lack of Safety

"I am the code," the president reportedly declared.

Some of the concerns raised by McCrery included inadequate emergency exits and insufficient fire safety measures. Trump reportedly argued that building codes simply do not apply to the White House.

On October 20, 2025, shortly before demolition began on the East Wing, McCrery left the project. When asked by The Post about his departure, he did not reveal his reasons for leaving.

"President Trump entrusted me with the earliest stages of the new ballroom design," he explained.