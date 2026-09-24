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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I Am the Code': Trump Allegedly Went Off on Architect After Prez Was Warned of New Ballroom's Lack of Safety

Picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The East Wing renovation project remains unpopular among the American people.

Sept. 24 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's former architect tried to warn him that his preferred White House ballroom design has serious safety issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a recent investigation by the Washington Post, James McCrery II's advice earned him nothing but pushback, as Trump reportedly argued with the architect when he was told his plans violated building safety codes.

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Trump Clashes With Ballroom Architect Over Safety Issues

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

According to a recent 'Washington Post' investigation, Trump ignored warnings from his former ballroom architect.

"I am the code," the president reportedly declared.

Some of the concerns raised by McCrery included inadequate emergency exits and insufficient fire safety measures. Trump reportedly argued that building codes simply do not apply to the White House.

On October 20, 2025, shortly before demolition began on the East Wing, McCrery left the project. When asked by The Post about his departure, he did not reveal his reasons for leaving.

"President Trump entrusted me with the earliest stages of the new ballroom design," he explained.

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White House Responds to James McCrery II Exit

Photo of Donald Trump, James McCrery
Source: MEGA

When asked why he left the White House ballroom project, architect James McCrery did not reveal the reason.

"I am truly grateful for that honor and for the rich experience of working for him alongside all the highly talented and committed patriots at the Executive Mansion,” McCrery continued. "Having completed the earliest designs, I stepped aside, and a new firm was engaged."

As for the White House, a spokesperson told The Post, "The premise that McCrery's departure from the project was in any way associated with code issues is factually false and totally inaccurate."

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White House Denies Violating Safety Codes

Image of The White House denies violating any safety codes.
Source: MEGA

The White House denied violating any safety codes.

They also insisted that "life safety issues have been addressed and resolved continuously as the design has evolved."

"McCrery was a valued member of the initial design team of the East Wing Modernization Project," the White House spokesperson added.

"The decision was made to move in another direction for the second phase of the project, and we continue to make tremendous strides in realizing the goal of providing a world-class military and functional facility for future Presidents to utilize."

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When Did the White House Announce Renovation Plans?

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Image of The White House first announced plans to renovate the East Wing in July 2026.
Source: MEGA

The White House first announced plans to renovate the East Wing in July 2026.

The White House first announced plans to renovate the East Wing last July. At the time, the project was expected to cost roughly $200million.

The figure was later increased to $400million, then $600million. The project remains unpopular among the American people.

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