Donald Trump Trashes Predecessors for Neglecting White House Before His Multi-Million Dollar Renovations — 'It Was a Dump!'

"Frankly, it was a 'dump!' Past Presidents did not take care of it.

"I love renovating it during my spare time, which is not much.

"The Department of Interior, and various contractors, are doing a fantastic job."

He then attached “BEFORE and AFTER” pictures to make his points, adding: "The exterior 'skin' of the Building was practically falling off! It is now in better shape than when built in 1792.

"Such an Honor to have the privilege of saving this Great Structure! More time without renovation would have destroyed our beloved White House!"