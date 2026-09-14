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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Trashes Predecessors for Neglecting White House Before His Multi-Million Dollar Renovations — 'It Was a Dump!'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has lauded his renovation work on the White House while accusing past presidents of neglect.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump has once again blasted his predecessors, this time for turning the White House into a "dump."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, now claims his official residence is "in better shape than when built in 1792", thanks to his renovations.

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'Past Presidents Did Not Take Care Of It'

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Source: MEGA

Trump slammed predecessors, without naming Joe Biden and Barack Obama, for neglecting White House.

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"Frankly, it was a 'dump!' Past Presidents did not take care of it.

"I love renovating it during my spare time, which is not much.

"The Department of Interior, and various contractors, are doing a fantastic job."

He then attached “BEFORE and AFTER” pictures to make his points, adding: "The exterior 'skin' of the Building was practically falling off! It is now in better shape than when built in 1792.

"Such an Honor to have the privilege of saving this Great Structure! More time without renovation would have destroyed our beloved White House!"

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'On Budget And Ahead Of Schedule!'

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Source: MEGA

Trump lauded his new White House ballroom.

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The Commander-in-Chief had earlier posted new conceptual artwork showing off the interior of his forthcoming White House ballroom, which he described as: "Massively expensive, but free of charge to the American Taxpayer – On budget, and ahead of schedule!"

He said in another post that his "spectacular” ballroom "will be the GREATEST of its kind anywhere in the World! Also, it is a Gift to the U.S.A. from me and other American Patriots – No Taxpayer Dollars will be expended in its Construction."

RadarOnline.com previously told how Trump has adopted a private "build, baby, build" mantra in the White House, according to political insiders who claim the president remains intensely focused on reshaping Washington as his administration confronts war and instability overseas.

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Trump's 'Build, Baby, Build' Mantra

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Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Trump gets excited by renovation projects.

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The president pushed ahead with construction plans during his second term, including a new White House ballroom, proposals for a 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery and changes at the Kennedy Center.

His enthusiasm for construction has become a recurring feature of conversations inside his administration, as the United States remains embroiled in conflict with Iran and wider Middle East tensions.

One Washington political source exclusively told Radar: "People around Trump have come to recognize that construction is where his energy changes completely.

"He can spend hours dealing with military briefings or diplomatic problems, but once a building project comes up, he becomes visibly more animated.

"The phrase he jokes about privately is 'build, baby, build' – just like his 'drill, baby, drill' catchphrase when it comes to oil – because he talks about these projects as if Washington itself is his own personal development site.

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Source: MEGA

The president is fascinated with construction, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“He has always seen himself as a builder before almost anything else, and the presidency gives him a canvas unlike any he had in New York. His critics think the contrast is jarring – major international crises on one side, and detailed conversations about stone, columns, gold finishes and monuments on the other. To them, it reinforces the idea that he is determined to leave something physical behind."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has publicly described Trump's fascination with construction as a subject which surfaces in private conversations.

He told the New York Times: "He loves to build. This is what he enjoys. So late at night, 11 o'clock at night, he calls me and wants to talk about things he's building, because it's fun for him… and the one thing he likes to do during the week is construction."

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