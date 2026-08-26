EXCLUSIVE: Trump Warns Kennedy Center Could Face Financial Ruin if Prez's Name is Removed

According to court documents reviewed by Radar, the administration argued an order blocking the Kennedy Center's board from "appropriately recognizing President Trump" could devastate fundraising efforts and jeopardize plans to rehabilitate the aging Washington, D.C., landmark.

Government lawyers warned such an order would cause "donors to flee, financial contributions to dry up, and structural rehabilitation to stop."

They added: "There will simply not be the expertise or funding necessary to rebuild and renovate this decimated structure."

But the administration's dire prediction comes as internal Kennedy Center financial records reportedly paint a strikingly different picture.