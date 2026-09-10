EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Secret 'Build, Baby, Build' Mantra Revealed

His enthusiasm for construction has become a recurring feature of conversations inside his administration, as the United States remains embroiled in conflict with Iran and wider Middle East tensions.

One Washington political source exclusively told Radar: "People around Trump have come to recognize that construction is where his energy changes completely. He can spend hours dealing with military briefings or diplomatic problems, but once a building project comes up, he becomes visibly more animated. The phrase he jokes about privately is 'build, baby, build' – just like his 'drill, baby, drill' catchphrase when it comes to oil – because he talks about these projects as if Washington itself is his own personal development site.

"He has always seen himself as a builder before almost anything else, and the presidency gives him a canvas unlike any he had in New York. His critics think the contrast is jarring – major international crises on one side, and detailed conversations about stone, columns, gold finishes and monuments on the other. To them, it reinforces the idea that he is determined to leave something physical behind."