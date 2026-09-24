EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO Was Livid After Harvey Weinstein Secretly Bought Michael Moore's 9/11 Documentary Over Fears It Would Bash Bush Administration, Top Talent Agent Claims

In his memoir, Roll the Calls, Emanuel described a particular meeting with Eisner, who allegedly made an unusual request.

At the time, Emanuel was repping director Michael Moore, who was finishing up his documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 and was seeking distribution. Eisner, though, wasn't interested in purchasing it, asking Emanuel to steer the project elsewhere.

Despite its likely (and eventual) success, Eisner didn't want it falling under the Disney company, which had acquired Weinstein's Miramax.

Eisner allegedly asked Emanuel to avoid selling the distribution to Weinstein for production – which surprised Emanuel since Eisner was technically above Weinstein in the chain.

He reflected, "Eisner owns Harvey, from the tip of his bald head to the brindle hairs on his toes. But I guess Eisner doesn’t feel he can give Harvey a direct order, because Harvey has so much power. And because Harvey doesn’t give a f--k about direct orders."