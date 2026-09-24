EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO Was Livid After Harvey Weinstein Secretly Bought Michael Moore's 9/11 Documentary Over Fears It Would Bash Bush Administration, Top Talent Agent Claims
Sept. 24 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Talent agent Ari Emanuel claimed that he once faced the wrath of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner.
Working in Hollywood, Emanuel developed deep business relationships with studio heads and media companies, including Eisner. However, after Harvey Weinstein secretly snatched up an iconic film, his Disney connect fell flat, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mike Eisner Attempted to Block Harvey Weinstein From Doc
In his memoir, Roll the Calls, Emanuel described a particular meeting with Eisner, who allegedly made an unusual request.
At the time, Emanuel was repping director Michael Moore, who was finishing up his documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 and was seeking distribution. Eisner, though, wasn't interested in purchasing it, asking Emanuel to steer the project elsewhere.
Despite its likely (and eventual) success, Eisner didn't want it falling under the Disney company, which had acquired Weinstein's Miramax.
Eisner allegedly asked Emanuel to avoid selling the distribution to Weinstein for production – which surprised Emanuel since Eisner was technically above Weinstein in the chain.
He reflected, "Eisner owns Harvey, from the tip of his bald head to the brindle hairs on his toes. But I guess Eisner doesn’t feel he can give Harvey a direct order, because Harvey has so much power. And because Harvey doesn’t give a f--k about direct orders."
Talent Agent Claims Disney Received Support From Bush Admin
Weinstein's inability to be controlled is what caused a later rift in Emanuel and Eisner's friendship.
"Turns out, he doesn’t give a s--t about the movie," Emanuel claimed. "But Disney gets fistfuls of tax breaks and incentives for its theme park in Florida, and all those goodies would go poof if Eisner were associated with a movie that lampoons the Bushes."
Fahrenheit 9/11 was critical of the Bush dynasty, including former President George Bush's management of the 9/11 aftermath.
Emanuel agreed to distribute the film elsewhere, making a deal with Lionsgate.
Weinstein Makes Secret Deal
However, without his knowledge, the studio made a secret deal with Weinstein.
When Eisner read that Miramax, and by extension Disney, would be helping with the film's distribution, he was livid.
Emanuel claimed Eisner told him, "I’m gonna take you down, you f--ker! OOOH, YOU F--KER ! I told you, I toooold you, I said DO NOT let Harvey buy that f--king movie!"
While Emanuel swore he had no part in the business move, Eisner was not appeased.
"We spoke at lunch, he says. You said you understood. Now I’m going to have so much s--t on my hands in Florida! I’ll never forget this, Ari. I’ll never forgive you. I’M GOING TO DESTROY YOU, ARI," Emanuel recalled being told.
'Fahrenheit 9/11' Pulls in Millions
The film's success wasn't just a little blip. It grossed $222.4million worldwide during its 2004 theatrical run despite only having a $6million budget.
"Attendees at Cannes have used their votes to protest Eisner’s attempted suppression of free speech," Emanuel wrote.
The breakdown in Emanuel and Eisner's business relationship lasted for some time, with the talent agent claiming he was "banned" from the Disney lot.