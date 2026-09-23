EXCLUSIVE: Top Talent Agent Recalls Signing Michael Moore for Deal Despite Branding Him an 'Antisemite' During Bar Fight — 'We Almost Came to Blows'

One of the top industry insiders in Hollywood , Emanuel published a memoir called Roll the Calls . In the book's pages, he described his hard-hitting negotiation techniques: securing Moore as a client, Emanuel recalled, came after a near bar bash.

Talent agent Ari Emanuel's hardball attitude occasionally landed him in trouble – but in one instance it landed him a contract with Michael Moore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Emanuel described a run-in with Moore at a "bar off the main drag" in Aspen. While he was having a quiet night with a drink, he watched Moore enter the establishment. Emanuel, known at this point for his easy rise to anger, called over to the filmmaker, wanting to call him out for recent comments about Israel.

"I knew Moore was blowing up, but I didn’t appreciate that he was a star," Emanuel writes. "My bad. Should've known. Moore recently wrote a mega-bestseller, promoted it with a fifty-city American tour, drew huge crowds at every stop, then did an equally sensational book tour across Europe."

Despite Moore's fame, Emanuel took the opportunity to heckle him.

"So I cup my hands to my mouth and shout across the barroom. Michael Moore! You f--king antisemite!" he recalled.