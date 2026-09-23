Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Top Talent Agent Recalls Signing Michael Moore for Deal Despite Branding Him an 'Antisemite' During Bar Fight — 'We Almost Came to Blows'

A photo of Michael Moore alongside a photo of Ari Emanuel
Source: MEGA

Michael Moore and Ari Emanuel allegedly nearly duked it out in a bar.

Profile Image

Sept. 23 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Talent agent Ari Emanuel's hardball attitude occasionally landed him in trouble – but in one instance it landed him a contract with Michael Moore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One of the top industry insiders in Hollywood, Emanuel published a memoir called Roll the Calls. In the book's pages, he described his hard-hitting negotiation techniques: securing Moore as a client, Emanuel recalled, came after a near bar bash.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Moore Incorrectly Called 'Antisemite' by Industry Exec

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Michael Moore
Source: MEGA

Moore previously expressed criticisms of Israel.

Article continues below advertisement

Emanuel described a run-in with Moore at a "bar off the main drag" in Aspen. While he was having a quiet night with a drink, he watched Moore enter the establishment. Emanuel, known at this point for his easy rise to anger, called over to the filmmaker, wanting to call him out for recent comments about Israel.

"I knew Moore was blowing up, but I didn’t appreciate that he was a star," Emanuel writes. "My bad. Should've known. Moore recently wrote a mega-bestseller, promoted it with a fifty-city American tour, drew huge crowds at every stop, then did an equally sensational book tour across Europe."

Despite Moore's fame, Emanuel took the opportunity to heckle him.

"So I cup my hands to my mouth and shout across the barroom. Michael Moore! You f--king antisemite!" he recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Ari Emanuel Settles Argument

A photo of Ari Emanuel
Source: MEGA

Emanuel decided to smooth things over with Moore with a conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Emanuel, who is Jewish, claimed his rage was the result of public comments made by Moore about Israel. The talent agent admitted he, too, was critical of the nation, but also felt the sentiments had gone too far.

"Record scratch. The bar falls silent. The bartender pauses in the middle of pouring a beer. Moore turns, squints down the bar. We lock eyes. Instead of shouting back, or giving me the finger, or ignoring me, he comes slouching toward me," Emanuel recalled.

Rather than throw fists, though, the two had a heated debate. Ultimately, they shook hands and shared stories, with Emanuel concluding the director was not an antisemite. Instead, Emanuel mused, they shared "Democratic leanings."

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Moore Signs With Ari Emanuel

A photo of Michael Moore
Source: MEGA

People assumed the deal between the was due to similar political opinions.

Article continues below advertisement

The disagreement wasn't the end of their working relationship, though.

Emanuel called up Moore days later with a line that worked on many before. He asked if Moore was happy before prodding him to sign a professional agreement.

"People around town assume that Moore signed with me because of politics. Because I drive a Prius and think Al Gore would’ve been a sensational president. That had nothing to do with it," Emanuel writes.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Diana and Raine Spencer

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Shoved' Stepmom Raine Down Stairs After She Said She 'Felt Sorry' for Prince Charles Marrying Someone 'So Stupid'

A photo of Mark Wahlberg

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg's Agent Describes Securing HBO Deal for 'Entourage' After Threatening to Axe Writer — 'I'm Not in the Mood for a No'

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Moore Finds Success in 9/11 Documentary

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A poster for Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 9/11'
Source: Lions Gate Films

Moore ended up paving his way with the wildly successful documentary.

He called the signing a "formality" as they shared a common goal of "saving the world through film," with the agent providing the foundation to make it happen.

Emanuel added, "He instantly becomes my most visible client, and it would have never happened if not for my rage – something I spend hours pondering."

Moore ended up being a great catch for Emanuel, who called him his "most visible client." The director went on to release Fahrenheit 9/11, one of the most compelling and well-awarded documentaries.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.