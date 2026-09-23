Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog 'Admitted Being Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol' During Police Interview
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 1:47 p.m. ET
The Florida mom who allegedly was caught on video performing disturbing acts with the family dog confessed to police that she was "under the influence" when they interviewed her about the accusations, RadarOnline.com can report.
Malia Nummerdor told authorities she was merely "petting the dog," while claiming her estranged husband, Erik, was out to get her.
Malia Nummerdor 'Appeared Impaired' When Detectives Questioned Her
Malia has been charged with engaging in sexual contact with an animal after her ex posted a video of their alleged interactions on Facebook, amid what has been described as the couple's "nasty" divorce.
After detectives were notified of the video, authorities interviewed Malia to hear her side of the story. But in his arrest affidavit, Detective Don Woelke instantly noted that the 38-year-old "appeared impaired."
She also "acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol." However, she agreed to speak with the detectives and lashed out at Erik, claiming her ex had installed the cameras inside their home without her knowledge and had wrongfully accessed her social‑media accounts to post images and videos.
The disgruntled wife also insisted the recordings were first made in 2024 and that Erik had long threatened to release them.
Malia Nummerdor Provided a Weak Excuse
Detectives then watched the video with her present, according to the affidavit, and asked the allegedly inebriated woman to "explain the dog's proximity to her g-nital area." She again asserted her innocence, responding that she had "merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near her bed."
"When asked to clarify her physical position and the dog's placement between her legs, [Malia] was unable to provide any coherent or consistent explanation," the report continues. "Her descriptions of her posture and the dog's orientation were contradictory and lacked spatial clarity."
Malia then tried to justify her behavior by claiming another dog was in the room as well. However, "the video evidence clearly depicts only one dog, and her claim was inconsistent with the recording," per the report.
Malia was ultimately "unable to explain why she believed another dog was present, or where it would have been located."
Finally, when detectives asked her to explain earlier portions of the video, she demanded to speak with an attorney. That's when officers slapped on the handcuffs and arrested her.
Erik Nummerdor's Version of Events Differs From Malia's
Erik Nummerdor's recollection of events was markedly different from Malia's. He told deputies he installed two security cameras in their home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.
He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found video footage of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger. Per the detective's affidavit, Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage.
According to a sheriff's release, the video showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with s-xual activity."
That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down."
Smile for the Camera
Malia was arrested flashed a wide smile in her mugshot, a decision that confused the county sheriff.
"There are only a few times in my career that I have been at a loss for words," said Sheriff Bill Prummel. "This is one of those times."
"I simply cannot comprehend this behavior. No animal should ever be subjected to this kind of conduct, and you can be sure that we will take action when we learn about it here in Charlotte County," he continued. "And then to smile in the mugshot? I don’t know what there is to smile about when you’ve been arrested for something as disgusting as this."
According to Florida Statutes, the second-degree felony carries a penalty of up to 15 years in jail.