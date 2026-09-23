Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts with Family Dog 'Admitted Being Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol' During Police Interview

Malia Nummerdor told authorities she was merely "petting the dog," while claiming her estranged husband, Erik, was out to get her .

The Florida mom who allegedly was caught on video performing disturbing acts with the family dog confessed to police that she was "under the influence" when they interviewed her about the accusations, RadarOnline.com can report.

The disgruntled wife also insisted the recordings were first made in 2024 and that Erik had long threatened to release them.

She also "acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol." However, she agreed to speak with the detectives and lashed out at Erik , claiming her ex had installed the cameras inside their home without her knowledge and had wrongfully accessed her social‑media accounts to post images and videos.

After detectives were notified of the video, authorities interviewed Malia to hear her side of the story. But in his arrest affidavit, Detective Don Woelke instantly noted that the 38-year-old "appeared impaired."

Malia has been charged with engaging in sexual contact with an animal after her ex posted a video of their alleged interactions on Facebook , amid what has been described as the couple's "nasty" divorce .

The Florida woman was apparently unable to provide coherent answers when she was interviewed.

Detectives then watched the video with her present, according to the affidavit, and asked the allegedly inebriated woman to "explain the dog's proximity to her g-nital area." She again asserted her innocence, responding that she had "merely been lying with and petting her elderly dog near her bed."

"When asked to clarify her physical position and the dog's placement between her legs, [Malia] was unable to provide any coherent or consistent explanation," the report continues. "Her descriptions of her posture and the dog's orientation were contradictory and lacked spatial clarity."

Malia then tried to justify her behavior by claiming another dog was in the room as well. However, "the video evidence clearly depicts only one dog, and her claim was inconsistent with the recording," per the report.

Malia was ultimately "unable to explain why she believed another dog was present, or where it would have been located."

Finally, when detectives asked her to explain earlier portions of the video, she demanded to speak with an attorney. That's when officers slapped on the handcuffs and arrested her.