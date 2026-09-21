Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog Shared Cryptic Messages About 'Betrayal' Amid Her Divorce: 'It's in God's Hands'

Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head earlier this month when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.

The 38-year-old has been seemingly airing the couple's dirty laundry on her public Facebook profile, which she has filled over the past year with memes about "karma" and "consequences".

There is a clear moment on her timeline when her posts shift from lighthearted photos with family members to the darker messages. According to some of the comments from people who identify as her friends, Erik was unfaithful to her – something Malia alludes to in several comments.

"I have seen and experienced a LOT of betrayal in my life, but the last year has been a true eye opener for me," Malia posted in June. "If I see you out and I seem standoffiish/mean/ rude, accept it or don't. Right now, it's about me and my kids, everyone else can kick rocks barefoot forever!"