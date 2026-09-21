Florida Mom, 38, Accused of Performing Sexual Acts With Family Dog Shared Cryptic Messages About 'Betrayal' Amid Her Divorce: 'It's in God's Hands'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET
A Florida woman allegedly caught on camera committing disturbing acts with the family dog is apparently in a bitter divorce war with the estranged husband who reportedly leaked the video, RadarOnline.com can report.
Malia Nummerdor has spent months throwing shade at her ex on social media, while posting cryptic messages about "betrayal."
Malia Nummerdor Posts About 'Karma'
Malia and Erik Nummerdor are going through what their friends online call a "nasty divorce," which came to a head earlier this month when Erik reportedly uploaded a 2024 video of Malia engaging in disturbing acts with the family dog, Ranger.
The 38-year-old has been seemingly airing the couple's dirty laundry on her public Facebook profile, which she has filled over the past year with memes about "karma" and "consequences".
There is a clear moment on her timeline when her posts shift from lighthearted photos with family members to the darker messages. According to some of the comments from people who identify as her friends, Erik was unfaithful to her – something Malia alludes to in several comments.
"I have seen and experienced a LOT of betrayal in my life, but the last year has been a true eye opener for me," Malia posted in June. "If I see you out and I seem standoffiish/mean/ rude, accept it or don't. Right now, it's about me and my kids, everyone else can kick rocks barefoot forever!"
'Trash Has Shown Itself'
In another posting, Malia pauses for a moment amid the chaos of her life to thank friends for their support, sharing: "I LOVE YOU more than you'll ever know!" while expressing, "Trash has for sure shown itself, repercussions are serious- hopefully that's known… I have some very serious decisions to make at this point but my only goal was divorce it’s in gods hands from here on out!"
In one of the most recent posts on her Facebook account, a user who claims to have gone to school with Malia defended her, explaining, "She and her husband have been going through a bad divorce. Anyone who has gone through a nasty divorce knows that people can sometimes go to great lengths to hurt the other person or try to ruin their life."
Erik Nummerdor Allegedly Found 'Disturbing Video Footage'
As Radar reported, Erik told the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office that he installed two security cameras in the couple's home to find out who had been stealing money from a coin container.
He explained that while reviewing recordings from the bedroom camera, he found allegedly disturbing video footage of Malia and Ranger.
Erik provided deputies with images from the recording and access to the laptop containing the video footage, per the detective's affidavit.
"He stated the bedroom camera was visible, displayed a blinking red light, and was known to household members," the detective wrote in the affidavit. "The camera recorded continuously in rolling intervals, overwriting older footage."
Malia Nummerdor Denies Any Wrongdoing
According to a sheriff's release, the video showed Malia "partially nude" and the animal "positioned in a manner consistent with s-xual activity."
That account was backed up by the detective, who noted, "I reviewed the images and observed an adult female, identified by Erik as Malia, nude from the waist down."
The next day, deputies spoke with Malia, who acknowledged the video showed her and the family dog but denied any inappropriate conduct and said she had only been petting the dog.
Authorities noted Malia appeared impaired and acknowledged she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the affidavit states.