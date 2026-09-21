Top Prosecutor, 53, 'Dies by Suicide Inside Courthouse' — as Police Shut Down Building to Investigate Tragedy

Following Zahnd's passing, the courthouse was shut down and is set to reopen on Monday.

At the time of his death, the prosecutor was at the center of a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation, which the MSHP has confirmed is still ongoing.

The specifics of that investigation have not been released.

With 24 years under his belt, Zahnd was Platte County's longest-serving prosecutor.

The attorney tried cases ranging from bad checks to child support payments to first-degree murder and more.

According to his profile on Platte County's website: "Mr. Zahnd's top priorities are protecting children, prosecuting s-- offenders, and cracking down on career criminals.''