Top Prosecutor, 53, 'Dies by Suicide Inside Courthouse' — as Police Shut Down Building to Investigate Tragedy
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Eric Zahnd, 53, a prosecutor for Platte County, has been found dead inside the county's courthouse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shortly before his planned retirement, the long-time prosecutor in Missouri allegedly committed suicide on September 17.
Zahnd's Career as Prosecutor
Following Zahnd's passing, the courthouse was shut down and is set to reopen on Monday.
At the time of his death, the prosecutor was at the center of a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigation, which the MSHP has confirmed is still ongoing.
The specifics of that investigation have not been released.
With 24 years under his belt, Zahnd was Platte County's longest-serving prosecutor.
The attorney tried cases ranging from bad checks to child support payments to first-degree murder and more.
According to his profile on Platte County's website: "Mr. Zahnd's top priorities are protecting children, prosecuting s-- offenders, and cracking down on career criminals.''
Zahnd’s Career Marked by Major Prosecutions
In 2006, the attorney pushed his state legislature to pass Jessica's Law, which imposes harsh sentences on suspects convicted of crimes against children.
Additionally, he worked hard to put murderers, and other criminals behind bars for a long time, per The Kansas City Star.
The attorney secured a whopping 115-year-long sentence for Grayden Denham, who murdered four of his relatives, including his 3-month-old nephew. He also worked diligently for years to catch and prosecute Robert Gross, who brutally murdered Ying Li. Also, for a decade following the death of "Precious Joe,'' a newborn found dead in a bag in 2004, Zahnd was still pursuing leads on the case despite limited evidence.
For his work, in 2014, Zahnd was named Prosecutor of the Year in Missouri.
This year, the prosecutor was also awarded the President’s Award by the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.
Zahnd Planned Retirement Months Before Death
In April 2026, five months before his passing, Zahnd announced that he wouldn't seek reelection and that he would be retiring.
"It's been, as I've said, the greatest joy of my life," Zahnd stated at the time. "Every day when I go into the courtroom and fight for victims and fight for justice for my people in Platte County, it is a solemn obligation that I feel."
While the prosecutor emphasized his love of the role, he also said that it's the "right time'' for him to step down, and that he and his wife had been working on his "exit plan'' for years.
Zahnd expressed his desire to spend more time with his sons, one of whom is studying law, and the other is a first-year PhD candidate. He joked that he'd live out his "politics'' through his politically interested son.
His plan was to work until his tenure ended and to help his preferred successor, Mark Gibson, settle in if he won the election.
Missouri Leaders Mourn Prosecutor’s Death
Following Zahnd's death, Missouri leaders and organizations have expressed their grief.
"Above all, Eric was a devoted husband and father. He often spoke of his family as his greatest accomplishment and took tremendous pride in the life he built with his wife of more than 30 years, Tracy, and their sons. Eric’s charisma, intelligence, and warmth were magnetic. It is difficult to put the magnitude of this loss into words,'' Tim Garrison, Executive Director of Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys said in a statement.
Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe also shared his condolences in a Facebook post: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. This is a tremendous loss for Platte County and the entire state. Eric will be remembered for his strong leadership and dedication to public safety and the rule of law, having established best practices used by prosecutors across the state.''