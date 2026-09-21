Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington Files Request to Probe Lone Holdout Juror's Phone Use During Deliberations and Alleged 'Domestic Violence' Record

In a recent filing, viewed by Radar, Reddington asked Judge William Sullivan, who presided over the case, to preserve specific jury records. The request included juror questionnaires and sign-in sheets for jurors’ cellphones throughout deliberations for the "twelve deliberating jurors and six alternates."

Reddington specifically sought out records for the holdout juror, referred to only as Juror Doe. The attorney requested Doe's jury duty summons. Additionally, he requested a private review of the juror's phone records from deliberation days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Additionally, Reddington appears to be questioning the juror's past, including requesting his record from the statewide domestic violence registry. The attorney asked Plymouth County prosecutors, the department that brought charges against Clancy, if Doe was "a defendant, complainant, or subject" in any matter over the past five years.

The question would include Doe's alleged 2021 prosecution and later abuse-prevention order.