Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington Files Request to Probe Lone Holdout Juror's Phone Use During Deliberations and Alleged 'Domestic Violence' Record
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has decided to take a closer look at the jury panel following her mistrial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The judge was forced to bring the trial to an end after a unanimous verdict could not be reached, with one lone juror dissenting among the jury. While the foreperson claimed the juror refused to follow the judge's instructions on reasonable doubt, the juror denied the claim.
Lindsay Clancy Attorney Requests Juror Records
In a recent filing, viewed by Radar, Reddington asked Judge William Sullivan, who presided over the case, to preserve specific jury records. The request included juror questionnaires and sign-in sheets for jurors’ cellphones throughout deliberations for the "twelve deliberating jurors and six alternates."
Reddington specifically sought out records for the holdout juror, referred to only as Juror Doe. The attorney requested Doe's jury duty summons. Additionally, he requested a private review of the juror's phone records from deliberation days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.
Additionally, Reddington appears to be questioning the juror's past, including requesting his record from the statewide domestic violence registry. The attorney asked Plymouth County prosecutors, the department that brought charges against Clancy, if Doe was "a defendant, complainant, or subject" in any matter over the past five years.
The question would include Doe's alleged 2021 prosecution and later abuse-prevention order.
Deliberation Conversations Are Not Requested
Reddington doubted Doe's reliability as a juror, asking the judge to question his truthfulness on the official questionnaire and voir dire answers and "the use of a mobile telephone or receipt of outside information during deliberations."
He also implored the judge to consider Doe's sworn claim that he was capable of remaining fair and impartial.
When the foreperson expressed concern with the jurors' ability to follow instructions, the judge individually spoke with each juror to ensure they were capable of and promised to follow the rules. The judge claimed all jurors complied; thus, he did not tap an alternate juror.
Reddington further emphasized the motion does not seek information regarding "the substance of deliberations," which are, by law and precedent, kept confidential.
Arguments about the motion, if the judge agrees, are set to be considered during a September 29 hearing, per Reddington's request.
Holdout Juror Breaks Silence
Doe's identity, while not specified in the court documents, has since been publicly disclosed as Michael Desronvil. Other jury members expressed concern with his actions in the deliberations, including allegations that he scrolled on his phone during their discussions.
They claimed he refused to apply the definition of reasonable doubt – a claim he staunchly denies.
Desronvil insisted he was not the problem. He claimed, "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented. Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”
Prosecutors Uncertain on Future Trial
Clancy was charged with three counts of first-degree murder after killing her three children. While her defense team didn't deny her actions, they claimed she wasn't criminally responsible due to an altered mental state.
They alleged she suffered from postpartum depression and allegedly heard voices leading her to the incident.
Prosecutors did not yet announce if they plan to retry the case. However, Reddington is arguing staunchly for the release of his client.