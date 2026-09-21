Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > crime

Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Kevin Reddington Files Request to Probe Lone Holdout Juror's Phone Use During Deliberations and Alleged 'Domestic Violence' Record

A photo of Lindsay Clancy and Kevin Reddington
Source: AP

Lindsay Clancy attorney continues to advocate for the release of his client.

Profile Image

Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lindsay Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has decided to take a closer look at the jury panel following her mistrial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The judge was forced to bring the trial to an end after a unanimous verdict could not be reached, with one lone juror dissenting among the jury. While the foreperson claimed the juror refused to follow the judge's instructions on reasonable doubt, the juror denied the claim.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay Clancy Attorney Requests Juror Records

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
A photo of Kevin Reddington
Source: AP

Kevin Reddington filed a new motion with the court.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent filing, viewed by Radar, Reddington asked Judge William Sullivan, who presided over the case, to preserve specific jury records. The request included juror questionnaires and sign-in sheets for jurors’ cellphones throughout deliberations for the "twelve deliberating jurors and six alternates."

Reddington specifically sought out records for the holdout juror, referred to only as Juror Doe. The attorney requested Doe's jury duty summons. Additionally, he requested a private review of the juror's phone records from deliberation days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Additionally, Reddington appears to be questioning the juror's past, including requesting his record from the statewide domestic violence registry. The attorney asked Plymouth County prosecutors, the department that brought charges against Clancy, if Doe was "a defendant, complainant, or subject" in any matter over the past five years.

The question would include Doe's alleged 2021 prosecution and later abuse-prevention order.

Article continues below advertisement

Deliberation Conversations Are Not Requested

A photo of Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

Clancy's case ended in a mistrial due to one juror who refused to budge.

Article continues below advertisement

Reddington doubted Doe's reliability as a juror, asking the judge to question his truthfulness on the official questionnaire and voir dire answers and "the use of a mobile telephone or receipt of outside information during deliberations."

He also implored the judge to consider Doe's sworn claim that he was capable of remaining fair and impartial.

When the foreperson expressed concern with the jurors' ability to follow instructions, the judge individually spoke with each juror to ensure they were capable of and promised to follow the rules. The judge claimed all jurors complied; thus, he did not tap an alternate juror.

Reddington further emphasized the motion does not seek information regarding "the substance of deliberations," which are, by law and precedent, kept confidential.

Arguments about the motion, if the judge agrees, are set to be considered during a September 29 hearing, per Reddington's request.

Article continues below advertisement

Holdout Juror Breaks Silence

A photo of Kevin Reddington
Source: Kevin Reddington Law Office

The lone holdout juror denied allegations he did not follow instructions.

Article continues below advertisement

Doe's identity, while not specified in the court documents, has since been publicly disclosed as Michael Desronvil. Other jury members expressed concern with his actions in the deliberations, including allegations that he scrolled on his phone during their discussions.

They claimed he refused to apply the definition of reasonable doubt – a claim he staunchly denies.

Desronvil insisted he was not the problem. He claimed, "As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented. Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Carrot Top

Carrot Top's Accused Blackmailer Breaks His Silence — Claiming He ‘Never’ Threatened Comedian With Explicit Images of Him

Photo of James Wehr

James Wehr Death: Cops Investigate Social Media, Sobriety Before Car Crash

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Uncertain on Future Trial

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A photo of Lindsay Clancy and Kevin Reddington
Source: MEGA

Clancy's attorney claimed she suffered from postpartum depression.

Clancy was charged with three counts of first-degree murder after killing her three children. While her defense team didn't deny her actions, they claimed she wasn't criminally responsible due to an altered mental state.

They alleged she suffered from postpartum depression and allegedly heard voices leading her to the incident.

Prosecutors did not yet announce if they plan to retry the case. However, Reddington is arguing staunchly for the release of his client.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.