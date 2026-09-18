Lone Holdout Juror Blasts Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington as a 'Scumbag' in First Interview with Megyn Kelly

Michael P. Desronvil, the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial, has taken a swipe at her defense team, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Ray Marcel, who spoke with Desronvil directly, relayed details of the conversation with Megyn Kelly in a first look into the holdout juror's mindset during the bombshell case.

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Holdout Juror Calls Kevin Reddington a 'Scumbag'

Source: AP The hold out juror blamed Kevin Reddington.

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"He called Kevin (Reddindton) a scumbag. That was the words from him," Marcel said. "Kevin was the first piece of the puzzle that started this whole thing," he continued, referring to Clancy's attorney. "It went from Kevin to NBC Boston, who reported on his background for I don't know what for."

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Reddington Stood by Lindsay Clancy's Side

Source: KEVIN REDDINGTON LAW OFFICE The juror claimed he did not have any doubt of Lindsay Clancy's guilt.

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Reddington stood firm at Clancy's side throughout her defense, advocating for her repeatedly while the jurors were struggling to reach a unanimous decision. Even as a foreperson insisted that Desronvil refused to follow the judge's instructions on reasonable doubt, the judge refused to replace him. The defense didn't necessarily deny Clancy actionably killed her kids. Instead, they argued she couldn't be held criminally responsible due to her mental state. Particularly, they told the jury she was suffering from voices in her head amid postpartum depression. Nonetheless, Desronvil couldn't come to an agreement with his fellow jurors, claiming they "were activists and not looking at the actual evidence." He, particularly, shamed 8 women on the jury.

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Juror Insists He Had 'No Doubts'

Source: LINDSAY CLANCY/FACEBOOK The foreperson previously claimed the juror refused to follow instructions.

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Desronvil also later denied the allegations that he had reasonable doubt regarding Clancy's guilt. In a statement, he told NewsNation: "I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present. Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.“

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Hold Out Juror Shades His Panel

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Source: AP The holdout juror called out others on the panel.