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Home > True Crime > crime

Lone Holdout Juror Blasts Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington as a 'Scumbag' in First Interview with Megyn Kelly

A photo of Lindsay Clancy alongside a photo of Kevin Reddington
Source: BOSTON 25 NEWS/YOUTUBE; AP

Lindsay Clancy's trial was declared a mistrial.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

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Michael P. Desronvil, the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial, has taken a swipe at her defense team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ray Marcel, who spoke with Desronvil directly, relayed details of the conversation with Megyn Kelly in a first look into the holdout juror's mindset during the bombshell case.

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Holdout Juror Calls Kevin Reddington a 'Scumbag'

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A photo of Lindsay Clancy and Kevin Reddington
Source: AP

The hold out juror blamed Kevin Reddington.

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"He called Kevin (Reddindton) a scumbag. That was the words from him," Marcel said.

"Kevin was the first piece of the puzzle that started this whole thing," he continued, referring to Clancy's attorney. "It went from Kevin to NBC Boston, who reported on his background for I don't know what for."

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Reddington Stood by Lindsay Clancy's Side

A photo of Kevin Reddington
Source: KEVIN REDDINGTON LAW OFFICE

The juror claimed he did not have any doubt of Lindsay Clancy's guilt.

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Reddington stood firm at Clancy's side throughout her defense, advocating for her repeatedly while the jurors were struggling to reach a unanimous decision.

Even as a foreperson insisted that Desronvil refused to follow the judge's instructions on reasonable doubt, the judge refused to replace him.

The defense didn't necessarily deny Clancy actionably killed her kids. Instead, they argued she couldn't be held criminally responsible due to her mental state. Particularly, they told the jury she was suffering from voices in her head amid postpartum depression.

Nonetheless, Desronvil couldn't come to an agreement with his fellow jurors, claiming they "were activists and not looking at the actual evidence."

He, particularly, shamed 8 women on the jury.

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Juror Insists He Had 'No Doubts'

A photo of Lindsay Clancy, Patrick Clancy, and their children
Source: LINDSAY CLANCY/FACEBOOK

The foreperson previously claimed the juror refused to follow instructions.

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Desronvil also later denied the allegations that he had reasonable doubt regarding Clancy's guilt.

In a statement, he told NewsNation: "I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present. Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.“

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Patrick Clancy was previously married to Lindsay Clancy.

'60 Minutes' Releases First Look at Patrick Clancy's New Interview Following Ex-Wife Lindsay’s Murder Mistrial

The lone juror who believed Lindsay Clancy was guilty of murdering her three children has stepped out to defend himself.

Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Reveals Why He Voted Guilty — and Claims Others Tried to Sway His Decision During Deliberations Before Mistrial

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Hold Out Juror Shades His Panel

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A photo of Lindsay Clancy
Source: AP

The holdout juror called out others on the panel.

Desronvil was also disappointed in the actions of his fellow jurors, Marcel claimed. He responded to a handful of jurors who went public with their point of view, especially Paula Devlin, who called Desronvil "arrogant" in a public interview.

However, Desronvil didn't take the accusation too harshly. Instead, he dished on the behavior of his fellow jurors throughout the trial and, especially during deliberations. Via Marcal, Desronvil claimed Devlin "was the alpha pretty much of the whole room."

“He was not shocked by how she's going on the media and talking and talking," Marcel added. "They're saying, 'this will help women's rights' because this is what they were saying when they were inside the juror panel as well."

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