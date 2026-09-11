Gayle King Appears Stunned as Lindsay Clancy Juror Reveals Trial's Lone Holdout Is a Black Man: 'I Have to Sit With That for Just a Second'
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET
Gayle King was left stunned after a juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial dropped a bombshell revelation on CBS Mornings that the lone holdout pushing to find the mom criminally responsible for murdering her three children was a Black man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
King, 71, physically steadied herself and declared she had to "sit with" that detail, wanting to know more about "the evidence that he was opposed to."
Juror Reveals Initial Vote was 8-2-2 As Deliberations Began
Juror Paula Devlin revealed the jury's racial makeup in their decision for the first time during her Friday, September 11, appearance on CBS Mornings.
She recalled the jury’s deep divide as deliberations began following 21 days of grueling testimony, sharing, “Eight people were leaning towards not guilty. Two hadn’t decided, and two thought guilty.”
Devlin herself said she was "leaning towards not responsible" by reason of insanity, "from all the evidence I had heard, and I had certain things that I wanted to look at when we got into deliberation."
"Everything that we talked about and every point that everybody in the room made just kind of reinforced that more and more," she continued about why she wanted to acquit Clancy for the murders of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 7-month-old baby Callen.
'A Black Man Is the Holdout Juror'
King then zeroed in on the nine-woman, three-man jury, wanting to know, “What was the age range? What was the racial makeup? I haven’t heard any of that. What was it?"
Devlin answered, "70-ish to 22, and one person of color, and then everybody else was white," while noting that "a lot of the jurors had children."
After King pressed about whether the holdout juror was a person of color, Devlin affirmed, "Yes. A Black man is the holdout juror."
Clearly taken aback, the longtime host, who is also Black, replied, "Well, I have to sit with that for just a second."
She closed her eyes for a moment and shook her head before delving back into the interview.
King later pressed Devlin about the man's age, and she responded, "I would guess in his 30s."
Juror Paula Devlin Swayed by Patrick Clancy's Testimony
After clearing her head, King asked Devlin, "Was there any specific evidence that swayed you? And I'm very curious about the evidence that he was opposed to," referring to the holdout male juror.
Devlin said testimony throughout the trial painted Clancy as a devoted mom, recalling, "There had been nothing but good said about Lindsay and how amazing of a mother she was and how much she loved her children."
She noted that even Clancy’s now-ex-husband, Patrick, offered no damning testimony about her parenting.
"We saw that in every picture that was taken of the house on the night that this happened. Everywhere you look, there was just love," Devlin added.
Illinois Mom 'Fixated' on Lindsay Clancy was in a 'Psychotic Episode' When Son, 2, was Killed,' Lawyer Says — Even as Prosecutors Allege She was Plotting to Poison Husband
Holdout Juror Struggled With Lindsay Clancy's Psychotic Episode Claims
King noted that many critics of those who voted to acquit Clancy pointed to the fact that she Googled how long it would take her husband to go to CVS, and that she talked to him on the phone during the murders and seemed "coherent" and not in a "psychotic breakdown" as the defense claimed.
Devin shared that the topic was discussed in great detail and was one of the "main points" that caused the holdout juror to stick to his guns and find Clancy guilty of murdering her children.
"I think that was one of the things that the holdout juror really – that was one of his main points. He couldn't wrap his head around that," she explained about Clancy's apparent coherency during the killings.