Gayle King Appears Stunned as Lindsay Clancy Juror Reveals Trial's Lone Holdout Is a Black Man: 'I Have to Sit With That for Just a Second'

King, 71, physically steadied herself and declared she had to "sit with" that detail, wanting to know more about "the evidence that he was opposed to."

Gayle King was left stunned after a juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial dropped a bombshell revelation on CBS Mornings that the lone holdout pushing to find the mom criminally responsible for murdering her three children was a Black man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Juror Paula Devlin revealed the jury's racial makeup in their decision for the first time during her Friday, September 11, appearance on CBS Mornings.

She recalled the jury’s deep divide as deliberations began following 21 days of grueling testimony, sharing, “Eight people were leaning towards not guilty. Two hadn’t decided, and two thought guilty.”

Devlin herself said she was "leaning towards not responsible" by reason of insanity, "from all the evidence I had heard, and I had certain things that I wanted to look at when we got into deliberation."

"Everything that we talked about and every point that everybody in the room made just kind of reinforced that more and more," she continued about why she wanted to acquit Clancy for the murders of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 7-month-old baby Callen.